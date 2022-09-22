Albuquerque, NM

The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado Mall

Daniella Cressman
"Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a subject with a gun at Coronado Mall." —Nick Catlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uBhX_0i5IwjXc00
MickeyLIT

The Coronado Mall is currently in lockdown as this search is being conducted.

"The mall is currently in lockdown as APD officers conduct a search. The department received a call about the possible gun threat, according to APD." —Nick Catlin

Please be extremely careful during this time. Two people have been shot by the cops in the last 24 hours and it seems that a lot of individuals are attempting to commit crimes. These individuals are, unfortunately, often violent. One threw rocks at a police officer. Another allegedly rammed three deputies' vehicles intentionally.

It also appears that these crimes are taking place in areas that are regularly considered quite safe.

It might be a good idea to take additional safety precautions if you are doing errands or commuting.

The motivations behind the majority of these incidents is—sadly—unclear.

This is a breaking story and it will be updated as more information becomes available. Right now, there are only minimal details, but the Coronado Mall remains in lockdown at this time.

It is tragic that so many people are attempting to commit crimes and are extremely violent. While it's unfair that too many police officers shoot individuals who are either innocent or have committed a crime that does not warrant death, it's also unfortunate that there are individuals out there who somehow think it's okay to become violent with police officers or steal from people who have done nothing wrong.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
7948 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

The House Has Passed an Election Law Overhaul in Response to the January 6 Insurrection

"The House has passed legislation to overhaul the rules for certifying the results of a presidential election as lawmakers accelerate their response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and Donald Trump’s failed attempt to remain in power." —Mary Clare Jalonick (Associated Press)

Read full story
3 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New Mexico

"Nate Bargatze is set to release his third Netflix special. The comedian will tape his latest feature for the streaming service while performing back-to-back shows in Phoenix on Sept. 24, but two days beforehand, he visits Albuquerque. Bargatze said that the last time he was in Albuquerque he took a self-guided 'Breaking Bad' tour, but he also has ties to the state through industry friends." —Carl Knauf.

Read full story

Opinion: Illegal Immigration Is a Very Real Issue, but It Should Be Easier to Move to the U.S.A.

I have very rarely come across someone who believes in a middle ground when it comes to immigration: most either selectively leave out the word "illegal" or "legal" when speaking about the issue, painting a picture of perfectly friendly individuals who are being unjustly targeted for their race while attempting to find a better life or describe an equally selective scenario where drug dealers and rapists are being illegally forcing themselves into the United States in record numbers.

Read full story
49 comments

New Mexico Medicaid Costs Have Risen along with Enrollment

"Medicaid costs — and enrollment — in New Mexico have grown over the past few years, due in part to coronavirus pandemic-driven measures that cover more low-income people affected by the COVID-19 crisis." —Robert Nott.

Read full story
2 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police Shooting

"On lapel camera videos Keshawn Thomas appeared to be confused and intoxicated when he sat down in the front seat of his 2022 Dodge Challenger to search the center console. It was a little after 11 p.m. Aug. 28 and officers had been called because he was passed out in his car – parked in the bay of a West Side gas station for about 2½ hours. The 27-year-old told officers he was 'going through a hard time' and they argued back and forth for several minutes before asking him to call someone for a ride home. Thomas handed an officer a loaded gun magazine and said he had a gun in the trunk before getting into the driver’s seat to look for his phone." —Elise Kaplan.

Read full story
7 comments
Albuquerque, NM

An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast Albuquerque

"A police officer shot and injured a man who threw 'large rocks' at him during a foot pursuit early Wednesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said 47-year-old Gabriel Garcia was treated for a gunshot wound and has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center." —Matthew Reisen.

Read full story
26 comments
Albuquerque, NM

BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest Albuquerque

"A call about a suspicious person inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon ended with Bernalillo County deputies fatally shooting a man in the South Valley. Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, did not identify the person killed and said no deputies were injured." —Matthew Reisen.

Read full story
7 comments
Taos, NM

A Taos Student Is in Stable Condition after Being Stabbed

"Taos Municipal Schools students were in remote learning Tuesday after a student was stabbed by a man outside of Taos High School on Monday, according to court documents and a statement from the school district." —Ryan Boetel.

Read full story

Opinion: Couy Griffin Has Appealed a Ban from Public Office

"A politician and President Donald Trump supporter who was removed from elected office and barred from ever serving again because of his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is attempting to appeal that decision to the New Mexico Supreme Court." —Morgan Lee (Associated Press)

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe County, NM

A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 Crash

"A Santa Fe man was arrested Sunday on Interstate 25 near La Bajada on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an unrestrained child in his minivan and intentionally rear-ending a pickup." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story

Child Care Facilities Offer New Possibilities for Some State Workers

"It was his first day of school and J.J. Vasquez wanted to look his best. The 3-year-old looked both like a scholar and an athlete ready for a day’s activities at the new early childhood day care center housed in the Joseph Montoya state building. He sported natty white sneakers, a purple-and-black T-shirt and short pants, and had his hair freshly groomed and parted. The name 'Vasquez' was imprinted on the back of his T-shirt, too." —Robert Nott.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Mark Ronchetti's Tough-on-Crime Ad Leaves Out An Important Detail

Mark Ronchetti recently released an ad stating that he would be tough on the criminals, not the cops—he is fed up with the crime-ridden nature of this state, as many are. Unfortunately, he left out a very important detail: the home invasion shown in the middle of the ad centered around a home invasion that occurred a decade ago—under a Republican governor.

Read full story
1 comments
Nageezi, NM

Opinion: Groups Have Petitioned the Interior Department Not to Go Forward with the Chaco Oil Leasing

"Tribal advocates and environmentalists have sent a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, condemning the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to uphold oil and gas leases from the era of former President Donald Trump on 45,000 acres in the Chaco Canyon area." —Scott Wyland.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe County, NM

A Third Person in Just over a Month Has Died in the Santa Fe County Jail

"An inmate at the Santa Fe County jail took his own life Sunday in what records show is the third death at the facility since mid-August and the sixth in the past year." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

A New Mosquito Is Stalking New Mexico

"If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are 'aggressive biters' and 'a little bit sneakier' than other mosquitoes." —Nick Pederson.

Read full story
30 comments
Albuquerque, NM

According to the Police, Four People Have Been Stabbed by a Man on Central Avenue

"Three people were stabbed in Downtown Albuquerque and another person was stabbed further west on Central on Sunday afternoon in an apparent random act of violence, a police spokesman said." —Ryan Boetel.

Read full story
2 comments
Mountainair, NM

A Missing New Mexico Woman Has Been Found Dead

"A missing New Mexico woman was found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of her murder." —Ryan Boetel. "On Sept. 14, New Mexico Department of Transportation employees working on a road sign on Highway 60 near Mountainair found Karla Aguilera dead and in bushes about 20 feet from the roadway, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Valencia County Sheriff's Office deputy. She had been shot and was wearing a torn and partially removed skirt, according to the complaint. Aguilera's daughters had reported her missing on Sept. 6. They told deputies that their step father, Rosalio Aguilera Gamboa, 50, had taken their mother to a hotel two days prior and wouldn't tell them which hotel." —Ryan Boetel.

Read full story
5 comments

Senator Ben Ray Lujan Has Introduced a Bill to Expand New Mexico's Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program

"U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján on Thursday introduced a bill that would expand student loan forgiveness for teachers working in early childhood education and 'high-need' public schools. The Loan Forgiveness for Educators Act calls for updating the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program by having the federal government make monthly federal student loan payments for qualifying educators and would forgive outstanding federal student loan debt after a teacher has been serving for five years." —Megan Taros.

Read full story
59 comments

Opinion: Baristas Have Taken Up the Union Fight

Starbucks has maintained a strong reputation as a relatively progressive company for quite some time, but it seems that the tides are changing as more and more employees unionize.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy