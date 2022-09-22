The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado Mall

"Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a subject with a gun at Coronado Mall." —Nick Catlin

The Coronado Mall is currently in lockdown as this search is being conducted.

"The mall is currently in lockdown as APD officers conduct a search. The department received a call about the possible gun threat, according to APD." —Nick Catlin

Please be extremely careful during this time. Two people have been shot by the cops in the last 24 hours and it seems that a lot of individuals are attempting to commit crimes. These individuals are, unfortunately, often violent. One threw rocks at a police officer. Another allegedly rammed three deputies' vehicles intentionally.

It also appears that these crimes are taking place in areas that are regularly considered quite safe.

It might be a good idea to take additional safety precautions if you are doing errands or commuting.

The motivations behind the majority of these incidents is—sadly—unclear.

This is a breaking story and it will be updated as more information becomes available. Right now, there are only minimal details, but the Coronado Mall remains in lockdown at this time.

It is tragic that so many people are attempting to commit crimes and are extremely violent. While it's unfair that too many police officers shoot individuals who are either innocent or have committed a crime that does not warrant death, it's also unfortunate that there are individuals out there who somehow think it's okay to become violent with police officers or steal from people who have done nothing wrong.