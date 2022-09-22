BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest Albuquerque

"A call about a suspicious person inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon ended with Bernalillo County deputies fatally shooting a man in the South Valley. Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, did not identify the person killed and said no deputies were injured." —Matthew Reisen

According to Fuller, the shooting occurred after a confrontation. She did not disclose whether the victim was armed.

"Fuller said the shooting unfolded after a pursuit and 'unknown confrontation' between deputies and the man. She did not say if the man was armed. 'They are still processing the scene and I have not received confirmation if a gun was recovered at this time,' Fuller said. In a news release, Fuller wrote, 'It is unknown how many deputies were involved in the shooting or how many shots were fired at this time.'" —Matthew Reisen

Those who are concerned that certain police officers too often shoot innocent people are, unfortunately, correct—this is the third incident that has occurred this year.

The incident marks the third time BCSO has fatally shot someone this year. Fuller said deputies were flagged down at 1:23 p.m. about a suspicious person in a vehicle at 201 Rio Bravo SW, near Second. She said the driver rammed three deputy vehicles and fled, prompting a pursuit. Fuller said the man crashed into two other drivers near Isleta and Camino Del Valle SW, and his vehicle was disabled. She said the man got out of the vehicle, but refused to comply with a deputy’s commands. 'An unknown confrontation ensued,' Fuller said. 'At least one deputy engaged the suspect.' She said the man was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound. Fuller said the vehicle the man was in had been reported stolen." —Matthew Reisen

According to Fuller, the investigation remains in its early stages and is still ongoing.