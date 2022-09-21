A Taos Student Is in Stable Condition after Being Stabbed

"Taos Municipal Schools students were in remote learning Tuesday after a student was stabbed by a man outside of Taos High School on Monday, according to court documents and a statement from the school district." —Ryan Boetel

"A statement of probable cause filed in Taos Magistrate Court says a man named Brandon Bryce McMillian, 27, of Midland, Michigan, approached the front of the school at about 4:30 p.m. and told a teacher he was at the school to pick up his son. A cross country runner sat on a bench nearby. When the teacher turned to make a phone call, McMillian approached the runner, told him he was his father and tried to take him. The student responded, 'You’re not my dad,' the statement says. That’s when McMillian 'pulled a knife from behind his back, walked up to the student and proceeded to stab (the student) in the neck area,' the statement says. The student ran from McMillian, who chased after the student and stabbed him 'multiple times' in the abdomen as the student tried to take cover in a nearby blue GMC SUV, according to police." —Ryan Boetel

McMillian was then detained until the police arrived.

"A parent and teacher then detained McMillian until police arrived. Police also spell his name McMillan in a news release." —Ryan Boetel

According to the police, there is no evidence that the student and McMillian are remotely related. McMillian has been booked into the Taos County Adult Detention Center.

"Police said in the court filing that there appears to be no relation between McMillian and the student. McMillian was charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony (with intent to commit murder), aggravated battery (use of a deadly weapon) and aggravated assault (use of a deadly weapon). He was booked into the Taos County Adult Detention Center." —Ryan Boetel

According to the police, the student was in stable condition on Tuesday.

"The high school student was taken to a local hospital and then a trauma center to be treated for his injuries. He was in stable condition on Tuesday, according to police. Local, state and tribal authorities responded to the incident, the district said, adding that in-person learning would resume Wednesday. Counselors will be available at the high school and middle school for any student who needs assistance upon returning to school, the statement says." —Ryan Boetel