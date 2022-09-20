A Missing New Mexico Woman Has Been Found Dead

"A missing New Mexico woman was found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of her murder." —Ryan Boetel

"On Sept. 14, New Mexico Department of Transportation employees working on a road sign on Highway 60 near Mountainair found Karla Aguilera dead and in bushes about 20 feet from the roadway, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Valencia County Sheriff's Office deputy. She had been shot and was wearing a torn and partially removed skirt, according to the complaint. Aguilera's daughters had reported her missing on Sept. 6. They told deputies that their step father, Rosalio Aguilera Gamboa, 50, had taken their mother to a hotel two days prior and wouldn't tell them which hotel." —Ryan Boetel

"Deputies noted in the complaint that Aguilera Gamboa has a pending domestic violence charge for allegedly trying to strike Aguilera with a vehicle. He is scheduled to have a hearing next month, according to court records." —Ryan Boetel

"Police obtained cell phone records and tracked Aguilera Gamboa's movements during the days leading up to Aguilera's daughters reporting her missing. The cell phone records indicated that he had traveled to Garden City, Kansas. The Associated Press reported Sunday that Aguilera Gamboa had been arrested in Kansas. Reached Sunday, Aguilera Gamboa's attorney declined to comment." —Ryan Boetel