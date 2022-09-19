Opinion: Why Did Donald Trump Take the Classified Documents?!

The widely publicized Mar-a-Lago search and the legal struggles surrounding it has been making headlines left and right lately: Donald Trump was in possession of numerous highly classified documents.

He had been asked to return said documents to the White House quite a few times before the search was executed, yet he had not done so.

Mr. Trump has provided argument after argument in an attempt to protect himself legally, but the question remains: why did he take the documents?!

"What were the former president's motives in taking at least 26 boxes of federal property to his Florida home when he left the White House, and after he was compelled to turn over one trove of 15 boxes, why did he hide an additional 11 boxes in the basement?" —The Week

The possibilities range from benign to sinister—Perhaps The Donald simply wanted to keep these documents as collectibles of sorts, given that his ego seems to be larger than life at times. On the other hand, he could have been planning to sell national security secrets and confidential nuclear information to foreign governments.

"The potential reasons range from 'relatively harmless' to 'deeply damaging.' The most benign: Trump is a childish pack rat who liked collecting 'some of the cool doodads you get your hands on as president.' A darker possibility emerges from the fact that the former president is 'saddled with about $1 billion in debt,' with his struggling Trump Organization facing massive legal and financial problems. Did he envision selling national security and nuclear secrets to foreign governments?" —The Week

Another possibility is that Mr.Trump was attempting to hide compromising exchanges he may have engaged in with foreign leaders.

"It's also 'not unreasonable to worry' that he was trying to hide evidence of compromising exchanges with foreign leaders such as Xi Jinping, Mohammed bin Salman, or Vladimir Putin." —The Week

Whatever Donald Trump's reasons may be for keeping these documents in his possession for so long and trying desperately to win the legal challenges surrounding this issue, it seems that he has something to hide—the man is clearly quite attached to these records, for one reason or another.

"[Donald Trump] reportedly referred to the classified documents he often took up to his private quarters at night as 'mine,' and ignored repeated, emphatic warnings from top advisors to follow security procedures and the Presidential Records Act. Over advisers' objections, he kept documents from security briefings, he tweeted a sensitive spy-satellite photo of a failed missile launch in Iran, and proudly showed off to visitors his 'love letters' from North Korea's Kim Jong Un." —The Week

Tom Nichols of The Atlantic makes the point many of Trump's critics are playing too many guessing games about the man's possible motives— he thinks it would be wisest to simply sit back and let the Justice Department do its work.

"'Trump's critics are letting their imaginations run away with them,' said Tom Nichols in The Atlantic. They are 'setting up impossibly high expectations of finding a smoking gun of espionage or treason. If Trump is not charged with such crimes, he will claim 'exoneration.' Trump 'should be held accountable for taking the documents, which may be a felony under a law he himself signed in 2018. But let's 'hold back on guessing games' as to his motives 'and let the Justice Department do its work.'" —The Week

If Trump is not charged with such crimes, he ought to be.