Opinion: Ronchetti Has Proposed a Constitutional Amendment on Abortion

Daniella Cressman
"Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, who is trailing incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in polling, on Thursday called for letting voters decide directly on abortion rights in New Mexico." —Daniel J. Chacón
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36J2VX_0hySDUjD00
TheDigitalArtist
"After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion has become one of the key issues in the hotly contested governor’s race as Lujan Grisham, a staunch abortion rights supporter, continues to make her stance a key part of her campaign message." —Daniel J. Chacón

Ronchetti has said that no politician should have a say when it comes to such a personal medical procedure: the voters should decide.

”Honestly, no politician should decide this. You should...We should vote on it as a state. Put it on a statewide ballot so everyone gets a say.” —Mark Ronchetti

However, the precise wording of any possible amendment that would be put forth before voters is currently unclear. The Legislature would have to pass a constitutional amendment on abortion for it to show up on the ballot, according to Alex Curtas.

“'There’s no [statewide] citizen referendum process in New Mexico,' he said. 'In this case, if [Mark] Ronchetti is hypothetically elected governor [and] wants to back some kind of constitutional amendment during the next legislative session [and the question is approved by the Legislature], then it would show up on the next general election ballot.'" —Alex Curtas

New Mexico voters are deeply divided when it comes to the issue of abortion, which is admittedly quite a contentious one: most think it should be legal, but the vast majority of voters in this state also strongly believe in certain restrictions.

"Recent polling has shown New Mexicans to be divided on abortion; while more think it should be legal than illegal, a significant number of New Mexicans also favor restrictions on abortion. An Albuquerque Journal poll conducted in August found 35 percent of New Mexicans think abortion should always be legal; 22 percent think it should be legal 'with some limitations;' 25 percent think it should be illegal except in cases of rape, incest or to save the mother’s life; and 12 percent think abortion should always be illegal. Support for legal abortion was highest in the Las Cruces area and southwestern New Mexico, while support for banning abortion was highest in Eastern New Mexico. Similarly, a Public Policy Polling poll commissioned by NM Political Report in June found 30 percent support for abortion always being legal; 25 percent for legal with limitations; 29 percent for banning abortion with exceptions for rape, incest or to save the mother’s life and 12 percent support for banning abortion completely. Public Policy Polling’s poll found women and Hispanics to be very pro-abortion rights, while men and whites were more evenly split. The Journal poll didn’t find major differences based on ethnicity or sex, although it did find Democrats were much more likely to believe abortion should be legal while Republicans were much more supportive of restricting abortion." —Daniel J. Chacón

Mark Ronchetti's website now states that he is pro-life—not strongly pro-life—and that he intends to seek a middle ground on this particular issue.

Nonetheless, controversy has surrounded the man since a prominent pastor announced to his congregation that Ronchetti's ultimate goal was to ban abortion altogether in the state of New Mexico.

"Until recently, Ronchetti described himself on his gubernatorial website as 'strongly pro-life' and said he would 'champion religious freedoms and the Right to Life.' The website now states Mark Ronchetti is 'pro-life, but as governor he will seek a middle ground with our legislature that ends the practice of late-term abortion.' Ronchetti’s more moderate stance on abortion — his website says he believes abortion should be legal for the first 15 weeks of pregnancy and in cases of pregnancies involving rape, incest and when a mother’s life is at risk — came into question in July when the pastor of an Albuquerque megachurch told his congregation the gubernatorial candidate had different plans in mind." —Daniel J. Chacón

According to Pastor Steven Smotherman of Legacy Church, Ronchetti said this:

"Listen, I just want to start with getting rid of partial birth abortion in the whole state, which we should be happy with...But I can’t just go in and do it all 100 percent because we won’t ever get elected.’ He said, ‘I just want to start..but [my] goal would be to end abortion in New Mexico." —Mark Ronchetti

While this information was conveyed by a third party, the logic of Ronchetti planning to ban abortion altogether in the future is entirely plausible, especially when one considers that New Mexico is a blue state despite the large number of conservatives residing in it.

This afternoon, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham decided she would give Mark Ronchetti a piece of her mind. She tweeted this directly to her rival:

“It’s as if you don’t quite get it...We’re not interested in lies. We’re not interested in extremism. We’re not interested in a war on women. Stop repackaging your abortion ban.” —Governor Grisham

Abortion is a horrible procedure to have to go through for anyone who is faced with making this deeply difficult decision, but it should ultimately be a woman's right, and—although Ronchetti claims he is seeking a middle ground—it does seem extremely suspicious that a pastor would share the candidate's long-term plan with the world: clearly, he garnered this information from what he was told, and it doesn't seem that he would intentionally lie about such an important matter which plays such a significant role in his religion.

Abortion should certainly be legal, although it should arguably be a last resort due to the traumatic nature of the procedure. New Mexico should continue to provide this care, but it should also keep moving towards policies that make it easier for those who opt out of abortions: we need more affordable childcare options and higher-quality adoption facilities where more children, infants, and teens are actually taken care of.

