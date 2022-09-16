Albuquerque, NM

A State Senator from Albuquerque, New Mexico Has Reported An Alleged Extortion Attempt by Pro Tem Mimi Stewart

Daniella Cressman
"A Democratic state senator from Albuquerque who has been the subject of a sexual harassment investigation for months said Thursday he contacted the FBI to report an extortion attempt allegedly orchestrated by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart." —Daniel J. Chacón

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaDnI_0hyLOZxy00
Clker-Free-Vector-Images
"Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto said an unidentified third party delivered a message to him from Stewart the day prior: Resign as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee and Stewart would make sure a confidential report that revealed new allegations against Ivey-Soto wouldn’t get leaked." —Daniel J. Chacón

The senator has reported what he believes is extortion to the FBI.

"...if I did not agree to resign, then the report would be leaked...That is the very definition of extortion, and that is the reason why I reported that to the FBI at 3:30 [Thursday] afternoon, which was prior to [the report] being released.” —Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto

Stewart did not return a message seeking comment late on Thursday.

According to FBI spokesman Frank Fisher, the agency does not confirm or deny reports of investigations.

"FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the agency does not confirm or deny reports of investigations." —Daniel J. Chacón

Ivey-Soto said that he told the individual who delivered the message to him that he was not going to resign. He also said that it was leaked because he had chosen not to.

“That person then reported back to Sen. Stewart that I had declined her offer to keep this confidential report confidential...Because I declined, then the report was leaked.” —Daniel Ivey-Soto

The report was published on the Santa Fe Reporter's website just before 6 p.m.

"The Santa Fe Reporter published the confidential report on its website just before 6 p.m. The news outlet did not disclose how it obtained the report, which details the findings of an investigation of the sexual harassment complaint lodged against Ivey-Soto earlier this year. The leak of the report comes a day after Ivey-Soto issued a letter stating the investigation initiated by a female lobbyist who accused him of groping her and other inappropriate behavior had been closed with no disciplinary action against him. The leaked report paints a more damning picture." —Daniel J. Chacón

Thomas Hnasko—the attorney hired to investigate the allegations against Ivey-Soto—found sufficient and credible evidence that the senator violated the anti-harassment policy.

"Thomas Hnasko, the attorney hired to investigate the allegations against Ivey-Soto, found 'sufficient credible evidence' Ivey-Soto violated the Legislature’s anti-harassment policy twice, as well as probable cause to support lobbyist Marianna Anaya’s allegations." —Daniel J. Chacón

Senator Katy Duhigg reported a relationship that began as a consensual one before making an ugly turn—there are numerous allegations against Senator Ivey-Soto.

"About a half-hour after the report was posted online, a coalition of advocacy organizations that has been calling on Ivey-Soto to resign issued a news release promoting the 'new bombshell story,' which it said detailed 'explosive' and previously unreported allegations. They include that Ivey-Soto allegedly pinned Sen. Katy Duhigg, also an Albuquerque Democrat, down on a couch during the 2019 legislative session before she was an elected official. Duhigg reported a 'consensual relationship' with Ivey-Soto that became 'non-consensual.' After she tried to pull away from Ivey-Soto, he allegedly pinned her down on a couch and 'did not stop when she asked him to do so, and a struggle ensued, leading them both to fall to the floor, where the struggle continued,' the report states. The case also took another turn Thursday when Anaya, Ivey-Soto’s accuser, filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn a law that restricts her from speaking publicly about the matter. 'We’re asking a judge to declare that the one-sided confidentiality restrictions [in the law] are unconstitutional content-based and viewpoint-based speech restrictions,' said Anaya’s attorney, Levi Monagle. 'We’re basically arguing that that statute, which allows an accused legislator to speak freely on these topics but not the complainant, violates the First Amendment of the New Mexico Constitution.' Before Ivey-Soto revealed he had contacted the FBI about an alleged extortion attempt, Stewart said in a statement the law needs to be updated." —Daniel J. Chacón

Ivey-Soto was informed by his attorney that the current matter before the committee regarding the complaint is indefinitely suspended. Nonetheless, the controversy surrounding these allegations is far from over.

"In a letter provided to The New Mexican, Ivey-Soto, who has served in the Legislature for nearly a decade, divulged few details about the investigation into the allegations against him. But, he wrote, the complaint was 'exhaustively investigated and fully debated by the Investigative Subcommittee' of the Interim Legislative Ethics Committee. 'Last week my attorney was informed that the current matter before the [committee] regarding the complaint is indefinitely suspended, with no further action to be taken,' he wrote. He added, 'statutory confidentiality remains in place; those provisions have not been waived. Accordingly, there will be no official announcement that there was no finding of probable cause, meaning the matter is closed.' But the controversy is far from over. Following his announcement, the coalition of advocacy organizations that have been calling for Senate leadership to strip Ivey-Soto of his committee assignments and leadership roles announced the launch of a new website: StopIveySoto.com." —Daniel J. Chacón

Marianna Anaya—a lobbyist— has accused Ivey-Soto of sexually harassing her at a reception in Santa Fe in 2015.

"After the end of the 30-day legislative session in February, Anaya accused Ivey-Soto of sexually harassing her at a reception in Santa Fe in 2015 when she was a young staffer for then-U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, now governor of New Mexico. Anaya also accused Ivey-Soto, chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee, of deliberately stalling a high-profile voting rights bill she was advocating for during the 2022 session when she confronted him about the seven-year-old groping allegations. Under the Legislature’s anti-harassment policy, Ivey-Soto faced reprimand, censure or expulsion." —Daniel J. Chacón

Monagle has acknowledged just how upsetting this situation is for Anaya.

"[Anaya is frustrated that] she can’t speak to some of the things that Sen. Ivey-Soto has seen fit to speak about publicly...It’s extremely frustrating for a person who has brought legitimate claims to watch a public official speak freely about them and not be able to speak freely about them herself." —Levi Monagle

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
7848 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Mark Ronchetti's Tough-on-Crime Ad Leaves Out An Important Detail

Mark Ronchetti recently released an ad stating that he would be tough on the criminals, not the cops—he is fed up with the crime-ridden nature of this state, as many are. Unfortunately, he left out a very important detail: the home invasion shown in the middle of the ad centered around a home invasion that occurred a decade ago—under a Republican governor.

Read full story
Nageezi, NM

Opinion: Groups Have Petitioned the Interior Department Not to Go Forward with the Chaco Oil Leasing

"Tribal advocates and environmentalists have sent a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, condemning the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to uphold oil and gas leases from the era of former President Donald Trump on 45,000 acres in the Chaco Canyon area." —Scott Wyland.

Read full story
Santa Fe County, NM

A Third Person in Just over a Month Has Died in the Santa Fe County Jail

"An inmate at the Santa Fe County jail took his own life Sunday in what records show is the third death at the facility since mid-August and the sixth in the past year." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

A New Mosquito Is Stalking New Mexico

"If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are 'aggressive biters' and 'a little bit sneakier' than other mosquitoes." —Nick Pederson.

Read full story
14 comments
Albuquerque, NM

According to the Police, Four People Have Been Stabbed by a Man on Central Avenue

"Three people were stabbed in Downtown Albuquerque and another person was stabbed further west on Central on Sunday afternoon in an apparent random act of violence, a police spokesman said." —Ryan Boetel.

Read full story
1 comments
Mountainair, NM

A Missing New Mexico Woman Has Been Found Dead

"A missing New Mexico woman was found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of her murder." —Ryan Boetel. "On Sept. 14, New Mexico Department of Transportation employees working on a road sign on Highway 60 near Mountainair found Karla Aguilera dead and in bushes about 20 feet from the roadway, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Valencia County Sheriff's Office deputy. She had been shot and was wearing a torn and partially removed skirt, according to the complaint. Aguilera's daughters had reported her missing on Sept. 6. They told deputies that their step father, Rosalio Aguilera Gamboa, 50, had taken their mother to a hotel two days prior and wouldn't tell them which hotel." —Ryan Boetel.

Read full story
4 comments

Senator Ben Ray Lujan Has Introduced a Bill to Expand New Mexico's Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program

"U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján on Thursday introduced a bill that would expand student loan forgiveness for teachers working in early childhood education and 'high-need' public schools. The Loan Forgiveness for Educators Act calls for updating the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program by having the federal government make monthly federal student loan payments for qualifying educators and would forgive outstanding federal student loan debt after a teacher has been serving for five years." —Megan Taros.

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: Baristas Have Taken Up the Union Fight

Starbucks has maintained a strong reputation as a relatively progressive company for quite some time, but it seems that the tides are changing as more and more employees unionize.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Student Loans Resume in January of 2023, but Most Cannot Afford to Pay Them

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: 10 Cities with the Highest Rate of All-Cash Sales

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Working at the Office Costs Twice as Much as Working Remotely

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Did Donald Trump Take the Classified Documents?!

The widely publicized Mar-a-Lago search and the legal struggles surrounding it has been making headlines left and right lately: Donald Trump was in possession of numerous highly classified documents.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Biden's Plan to Crack Down on Cryptocurrency

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
7 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Opinion: A Crowd Disrupted Tomi Lahren's Event at the University of New Mexico

"A speech by controversial conservative commentator Tomi Lahren at the University of New Mexico on Thursday night was briefly disrupted by about 100 protesters. UNM spokesperson Cinnamon Blair said she was not aware if the protesters were affiliated with a specific group." —Theresa Davis.

Read full story
37 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party Shooting

"The gun violence that wounded two adults and three teens at a party in southern Santa Fe followed the arrival of an uninvited ex-boyfriend, witnesses told police. An arrest warrant affidavit for 20-year-old Jonathan Romero describes how a young woman’s 18th birthday bash around a bonfire erupted in gunfire just after midnight Sunday at 1 Paseo Feliz, just off Mutt Nelson Road." —Cynthia Miller.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Avoid the Highest Holiday Price Deals Even As Ticket Prices Spike

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Ronchetti Has Proposed a Constitutional Amendment on Abortion

"Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, who is trailing incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in polling, on Thursday called for letting voters decide directly on abortion rights in New Mexico." —Daniel J. Chacón.

Read full story
2 comments
Las Vegas, NM

A Man Who Has Been Accused of Playing a Role in a Las Vegas Woman's Disappearance Takes a Plea Deal

"A man accused of aiding in the 2012 abduction and slaying of teenage mother Cindy Rivera in Las Vegas, N.M., has accepted a plea deal in which he has agreed to provide the location of her remains, the district attorney in San Miguel County announced Wednesday." —Cynthia Miller and Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Key Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy