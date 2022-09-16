Opinion: Key Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart: Income is often unpredictable, especially when one is just starting out, and that can be nerve-racking.

On top of this, you have to work extremely long hours—nights and weekends at times—to make ends meet, but the light at the end of the tunnel is one that keeps many working long after the sun sets: You get to do whatever you want whenever you want and you can make a lot of money.

1. PASSION

You absolutely have to have passion if you are going to be an entrepreneur—How else will you manage to put up with the emotional rollercoaster of unpredictable income and the unexpected turns of events if a client suddenly shifts gears or a platform you were posting on suspends your account, even if you don't believe their reasons for doing so are justified?

If you are going to be an entrepreneur, it's crucial to pursue something you absolutely love.

2. RISK TOLERANCE

Entrepreneurship is a high-risk/high-reward game. There are a lot of writers, musicians, and artists that have failed yet are so hopeful they keep going.

There are also quite a few who have experienced enormous success: They are usually the most consistent ones who work even when they are falling apart and are tempted to give up on their dreams.

The financial risk is enormous, which is why most people who garner wealth focus on building at least seven streams of income!

That being said, the potential rewards are also extremely high: The amount of income you can earn is unlimited, as is the amount of hours you can work, for better or for worse.

3. COMFORT WITH FAILURE

Failure is a stepping to success, as any of the greats will tell you, but it's terrifying, especially if you have to rely on your family for support at times or you can't pay the rent, or you have a spouse and children to support when you can't seem to scale your income fast enough.

Honestly, rejection and failure go hand in hand with entrepreneurship, and the most successful people have usually failed countless times behind closed doors before they made it big.

You have to have a lot of confidence in yourself to be an entrepreneur—You can't allow external circumstances to bring you down, even though it can be difficult to remain consistent sometimes.

4. ADAPTABILITY

Entrepreneurs learn sooner than later, if they are successful, that they can't put all of their eggs in one basket: If they have a YouTube channel, their account might get suspended for no reason.

If they write and publish a book, they'll likely understand that royalties will be relatively inconsistent, even if it does well.

If they become a real estate investor, they usually have another gig on the side because they understand that sales—although huge—can be quite inconsistent.

They brace themselves for the next dry spell, even if there isn't one. That's why the average millionaire has at least seven streams of income.

They invest in a wide variety of assets so that they can rely on passive income if push comes to shove and they don't have to worry about getting ill and not being able to pay for medical bills or asking their parents to cover the rent if they happen to have a slow month.

They might switch genres if they are writing a book and discover that it is not selling as well as they hoped it would.

At the end of the day, it takes a certain type of person to enjoy entrepreneurship: Someone who can handle the wild ride, and might even be excited by it!

