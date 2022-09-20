Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Has Announced a Reduction in Schools’ Administrative Burden

"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday the state will cut 41 percent of paperwork and administrative burdens on educators. The news comes four months after the governor issued an executive order requiring the Public Education Department to cut administrative work in education by 25 percent for the 2022-23 school year." —Megan Taros

The reductions are in effect immediately—school districts will soon release guidelines to teachers about how to proceed.

"The reductions are in place effective immediately. School districts will soon release guidelines for teachers on how to proceed. Lujan Grisham said in a news conference Monday at Ernest Stapleton Elementary School in Rio Rancho the reduction will allow for more meaningful data collection and give teachers more time with their students." —Megan Taros

Education is a key issue in the governor's race.

"Education is a key issue in the governor’s race. Lujan Grisham’s Republican opponent, former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti, announced last week an education plan he said would help kids catch up after learning losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic, including a $100 million tutoring initiative to help struggling students in grades 1-3 with reading and math. Current and former educators and administrators praised Lujan Grisham’s announcement as a collaborative effort between the state and its educators." —Megan Taros

Billie Helean—the President of the Rio Rancho School Employees Union and first-grade teacher at Stapleton—says that this move by the governor is critically important.

"It’s so critical to get that time back...Folks in our schools have told me it’s busy work...A lot of it is busy work that doesn’t impact the students directly. So being able to take that busy work away and give that time back to teachers to make connections and to have valuable instruction that is meaningful for kids and teachers is really important.” —Billie Helean