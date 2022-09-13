Federal Agency Overseeing Nuclear Weapons to Hold Two Hearings This Week—Public Can Comment on LANL Sitewide Review

"The federal agency that oversees nuclear weapons will hold two hearings this week to give the public a chance to comment about the first full sitewide environmental review of Los Alamos National Laboratory since 2008." —Scott Wyland

The National Nuclear Security Administration is conducting a sitewide review of the lab under the National Environmental Protection act—the lab plans to produce 30 plutonium bomb pits annually by 2026.

"The National Nuclear Security Administration is conducting the sitewide review of the lab under the National Environmental Protection Act — breaking from its past resistance to doing fresh analysis of possible impacts as the lab gears up to annually produce 30 plutonium bomb pits by 2026." —Scott Wyland

The virtual hearings will take place on Tuesday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The agency plans to conduct a comprehensive review of Los Alamos National Lab's operations, programs, technology, and infrastructure to ensure that each one can carry the institution through the next 15 years.

"The agency...plans to do a comprehensive review of the lab’s operations, programs, technology, infrastructure and construction projects to determine if they must be improved or even overhauled to carry the lab through the next 15 years, including the planned pit manufacturing." —Scott Wyland

While the agency had recently said there was no need for a sitewide review, they are now changing their tune due to shifting circumstances.

"Two years ago, the agency, a branch of the U.S. Department of Energy, said there was no need for a new sitewide study because little had changed overall since 2008 and a 'supplement analysis' of the earlier study would suffice...Agency officials have said their decision to do the analysis after balking as recently as last year was based on changing circumstances." —Scott Wyland

The study will provide LANL with multiple options.

"The study will be multi-layered, with various options. They include taking no action, continuing current operations, modernizing operations and expanding operations. Those actions, such as modernizing and expanding, would cover not only the facilities and infrastructure but also programs related to the structures, such as decontamination and demolition. The expansion alternative would make significant upgrades to facilities and would boost the lab’s capabilities." —Scott Wyland