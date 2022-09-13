Governor Michelle Lujan Has Raised Slightly More Than Mark Ronchetti in the Most Recent Reporting Period

"After being outraised by her Republican rival by more than $450,000 in the last campaign reporting period, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scored a comeback. The incumbent Democrat raised nearly $2.6 million in the most recent reporting period, from July 3 to Sept. 5, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday." —Daniel J. Chacón

Mark Ronchetti—the GOP candidate for governor—is not too far behind.

"Ronchetti raised $2.4 million during the same time frame. He has just over $2.4 million in cash on hand heading into the Nov. 8 general election." —Daniel J. Chacón

"Campaign finance reports were not available late Monday for Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie. Candidates had until midnight to file their reports." —Daniel J. Chacón

Governor Grisham's success in this regard indicates that her supporters are eager to see her reelected in November and that many are feeling a sense of urgency due to Ronchetti's potential policies: abortion is arguably one of the most contentious issues in this election, and there have been rumors swirling around that Ronchetti plans to eventually ban abortion care altogether and that he is only proposing moderate policies so that he can get elected—Currently, he is seeking a middle ground.

His website states the following:

"Mark is pro-life, but as governor he will seek a middle ground with our legislature that ends the practice of late-term abortion. Mark believes permitting abortion up to 15 weeks and in cases involving rape, incest, and when a mother’s life is at risk is a position that most in New Mexico will support regardless of party affiliation. This will end the barbaric practice of late-term abortions. Mark also strongly supports policies that provide support to expectant mothers and their unborn children. And he will always protect access to contraception and healthcare." (Mark Ronchetti for Governor-Abortion)

In Ronchetti's view, he has received support in record numbers.

“New Mexicans are supporting us in record numbers with small checks written at dining room tables throughout the state, and I’m so grateful for their support...From crime to education to out-of-control costs for gas and groceries, there’s a better way. It’s time for change and we have unbelievable momentum with just two months left.” —Mark Ronchetti