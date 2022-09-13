The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were Attendees

"Santa Fe police are still investigating a birthday celebration gone wrong early Sunday in the Paseo Feliz area, where five people were wounded with gunshots — likely fired by party attendees." —Nathan Lederman

The police are continuing to review interviews with partygoers—it appears that the shooter did not come out of nowhere: it was likely someone who was attending the event.

“We’re looking for multiple people that discharged firearms that night...It doesn’t appear that those people showed up out of nowhere and started shooting...police are continuing to review interviews with partygoers in an effort to identify the shooting suspects." —Lieutenant David Webb

"Webb said Monday he could not disclose more information about the victims or their medical conditions. In its initial news release, the police department said the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals." —Nathan Lederman

"Three teenagers and two adults were injured in the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Santa Fe police news release. The department has not identified the victims or provided their ages, the address of the shooting or what might have led to the incident." —Nathan Lederman

On Monday, September 12, Webb said he hopes to identify the suspects and provide the public with as much information as possible sooner than later.

“Hopefully by the end of the day today, or early tomorrow morning, we’ll have a little bit more [information] so we can go through all the evidence that we collected — and statements — and try to lead us down a path...to identifying the suspects." —David Webb

Police are asking anyone with additional information pertaining to the incident to contact Detective Javier Vigil at jjvigil1@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5412.