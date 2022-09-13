Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a Tiger

Daniella Cressman
"The tiger is still out there, somewhere. Law enforcement officers served a search warrant in 'August seeking a tiger at a house in Albuquerque, but instead found a large cache of drugs, weapons and cash, and a small alligator. But no tiger was found in the house in the 2500 block of Mountain NW.'" —Olivier Uyettebrouck




The public is now offering a cash reward to anyone who finds this tiger.

"Now the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is asking for help from the public and offering a cash reward for information about the tiger’s whereabouts." —Olivier Uyettebrouck

Department investigators suspect that this tiger is in private hands—either in New Mexico or a nearby state.

"'Department investigators suspect that the tiger remains in private hands in New Mexico or a nearby state,' Game and Fish officials said in a written statement. 'The tiger is believed to be less than 1 year old and likely weighs 30-60 pounds at present. Tigers can grow up to 600 pounds depending on the sub-species.'" —Olivier Uyettebrouck

According to Game and Fish, the possession of "exotic" species—namely, tigers—is illegal.

Possession of “exotic” species such as tigers and alligators is illegal under state law, Game and Fish said.

“'Members of the general public are not allowed to keep these species for any reason,' it said. 'Further, possession of large carnivores, such as a tiger or alligator, presents a clear danger to the public.' Game and Fish officers served the search warrant with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department and a New Mexico State Police SWAT team, according to a criminal complaint." —Olivier Uyettebrouck

The Game and Fish officials who executed the search warrant did not find the tiger, but they did find a shocking number of drugs and an enormous amount of cash.

"'They found 40 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of cocaine, and two pounds of heroin,' prosecutors wrote. 'Agents also found approximately $40,000 in cash in the home.' Other items found included several firearms, including two AK-style rifles, and fentanyl pills, Albuquerque police said in a written statement. The drugs were found in the home’s attic." —Olivier Uyettebrouck

A small alligator was also seized from the house.

"Albuquerque police also issued a photo of a small alligator seized at the house that appeared to be housed in an aquarium. The animal is now in the care of the Albuquerque BioPark, police said. Two weeks after the Aug. 12 search, police arrested the home’s resident, Carlos Giddings, 26, on charges including drug trafficking with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and marijuana. A district court judge on Thursday released Giddings from custody pending trial warning him of 'zero tolerance' for conditions of his release, including no communications with known gang members. Anyone with information about the tiger’s location is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-432-4263." —Olivier Uyettebrouck

