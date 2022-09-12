Opinion: How to Buy Gold in An IRA

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"Buying gold in an individual retirement account (IRA) is touted as a way for savers to diversify their investments. Gold and other precious metals are considered a hedge against inflation and may rise in value during periods of stock market volatility." —Martha C. White

It is essential to ensure that you understand all of the costs and expenses that come with purchasing physical gold to keep in an IRA.

"A gold IRA can give you the tax benefits of a conventional retirement account, but you have to follow IRS regulations or risk fines and penalties. Purchasing physical gold to hold in a retirement account also can be more expensive than investing in assets like stocks, bonds or mutual funds. It’s important to make sure you understand all of the costs and expenses before buying physical gold to keep in an IRA." —Martha C. White

Gold investors, unfortunately, have no guarantee of making money on their investments.

"Even with a long time horizon, gold investors have no guarantee of making money on their investment — especially if you plan to rely on a gold IRA company’s buyback program to sell your gold when you have to take distributions from that IRA. Buyback programs generally pay you the wholesale price of gold, which can be 30% lower than the retail price. This means the price of gold would need to appreciate at least 30% from the time you bought it, plus the cost of fees you pay to maintain the account, before you could begin to turn a profit." —Martha C. White

It's important to consider that financial losses from gold investing could put a significant dent in your retirement plan.

"Unexpected losses from gold investing could put a wrinkle in your retirement plan. It’s also smart to calculate the opportunity cost of not investing that money elsewhere, such as in stocks, where it could earn dividends. If you’re not sure if a gold IRA or a silver IRA is a good fit for you, consult with a fee-only financial planner — who is not affiliated with a gold IRA company — to determine whether this would be a good addition to your portfolio." —Martha C. White

To make gold part of your IRA, you will need to take the following steps:

Identify a gold IRA custodian Open a gold IRA account Add funds to your gold IRA Calculate gold IRA fees Familiarize yourself with gold IRA regulations

Investing in gold can be a good way to diversify.