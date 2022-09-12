Opinion: Customers Are Saying American Express Is Their Favorite

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"Consumers continue to love credit cards with premium rewards and perks, even when they come with high fees. But in a time of high inflation, shaky markets and economic uncertainty, many others see cards with no annual fees as the best value." —Pete Grieve

During periods of increased financial stress, consumers tend to prioritize card terms such as interest rates and limits.

"Experts at J.D. Power, which recently released a study on customer satisfaction with credit card issuers, say that when the economy is thriving, credit card rewards typically take center stage in consumers' minds. During periods of increased financial stress, however, customers tend to care more about their card terms — including interest rates, card limits and (of course) fees. For obvious reasons, this stress can make no-fee cards attractive to customers. J.D. Power experts say that high gas prices and spiking inflation in general have driven more customers to opt for cards with low or no fees." —Pete Grieve

American Express has been named as the top overall credit card issuer in the most recent J.D. Power survey.

"At the same time, plenty of cardholders still value premium rewards above all else. That’s why American Express, known for cards with high fees and great perks, has yet again been named the top overall card issuer in the latest J.D. Power study." —Pete Grieve