Santa Fe, NM

Five People Were Shot at a Santa Fe Birthday Party

Daniella Cressman

A weekend that was meant to be a celebration was deeply marred on early Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZbyF_0hs59O0I00
MickeyLIT

"A weekend meant for religious celebration in Santa Fe was marred early Sunday morning after five people were shot at a birthday celebration in the Paseo Feliz area." —Sean P. Thomas

Three teenagers and one adult were injured. According to a news release, the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

"Three teenagers and two adults were injured in a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m., Santa Fe police said in a news release. The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals, according to the release." —Sean P. Thomas

The reasons leading up to the event are currently unknown. The suspected shooters were still at large on Sunday afternoon. Detectives and others investigated the scene until around 2:30 p.m.

No further details will be released until the investigation progresses further.

"The ages of the victims, the exact address of the shooting and what caused the incident were not immediately available. The suspected shooter or shooters were still at large as of Sunday afternoon. Detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene investigating the incident until about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said police were still actively investigating the incident and no additional information will be released until the investigation could progress further." —Sean P. Thomas

If you have any additional information pertaining to this incident, please contact Detective Javier Vigil.

"Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Javier Vigil at jjvigil1@santafenm.gov or call 505-955-5412." —Sean P. Thomas

