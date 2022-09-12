Five People Were Shot at a Santa Fe Birthday Party

A weekend that was meant to be a celebration was deeply marred on early Sunday morning.

Three teenagers and one adult were injured. According to a news release, the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

The reasons leading up to the event are currently unknown. The suspected shooters were still at large on Sunday afternoon. Detectives and others investigated the scene until around 2:30 p.m.

No further details will be released until the investigation progresses further.

If you have any additional information pertaining to this incident, please contact Detective Javier Vigil.

