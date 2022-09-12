Opinion: American Schools Received a $190 Billion COVID Windfall—Where Is All of That Money Going?!

Since the coronavirus struck the nation, schools have been struggling to cater sufficiently to their students' needs: education has jumped between in-person and online, and the average student has fallen five months behind.

Nonetheless, a silver lining emerged: the unprecedented chaos gave way to an unprecedented amount of funding.

"...alongside all the chaos, something happened that kindled a measure of hope: The unprecedented crisis in education prompted an unprecedented wave of funding. In March 2020, President Donald Trump’s CARES Act set aside $13.2 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund; in December 2020, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act added $54.3 billion (ESSER II). These first two investments, from bills passed during the first year of the pandemic, were designed to meet the needs of the moment: How can students learn from home? And then: How can they maintain social distance at school? Districts bought Chromebooks and hot spots; they installed plastic shields between desks and upgraded HVAC systems. In communities hit hard by the virus, they bought diagnostic tests and funded outreach to families about vaccines... In March 2021, President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act added $122 billion (ESSER III), dwarfing the previous ESSER allocations and any previous federal investments in education. In a usual year, the federal government spends around $13,000 per student; in some low-income districts, the ESSER III funding alone allocates an additional $30,000 per student. 'This is the biggest one-time infusion of federal dollars ever to come to schools,' says Phyllis Jordan, the associate director of FutureEd, an education-policy think tank. 'It’s just an astounding amount of money.'" —Charley Locke

The third funding package was allocated once most U.S. school districts had already returned fully to in-person classes—the focus was on how to help students recover, both academically and emotionally.

"This third funding package was allocated once most U.S. school districts had already returned to in-person learning, and it focused on a far more diffuse problem: How can schools help students recover, academically and emotionally? The funding must 'help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s students.' All the funding must be spent or allocated by 2024. In other words: District leaders, this money should help students move past the pandemic, fast. But how, exactly, to make that happen is up to you." —Charley Locke

While this seems like a massive amount of cash, the reality of the situation is much starker than one might think: there is a prevalent staffing shortage in the education sphere—it is difficult to allocate the funds for counseling and other services if an institution simply does not have the staff to provide them.

"As debates over masks and vaccines, gender pronouns and racism have grown hostile in the culture at large, education has become a fraught and sometimes physically dangerous field; administrators have received death threats, and school board members have asked for police protection. Combine that with a competitive labor market, inflation and historically low teaching salaries, and it’s not hard to understand why over half of the National Education Association’s members plan to leave or retire from teaching earlier than they had expected, according to a recent poll. For school-district leaders, this is the greatest hurdle to spending the ESSER III money: having enough staff members to do it. You can’t implement summer school or tutoring or counseling if you can’t hire enough teachers or tutors or school psychologists — and if the teachers you already have are wary of being caught in the political crossfire." —Charely Locke

The reason schools aren't spending the money is that they simply do not have enough personnel to make it count the vast majority of the time—they have put the money towards hiring more teachers and providing incentives for anyone who is qualified and wants to become an educator.

"This isn’t a story about partisan stances getting in the way of positive opportunities. (The instances of political pandering hampering the distribution of ESSER III funds are notably rare. Though in Kenosha County, Wis., concerns over whether the funding would require adherence to C.D.C. recommendations led one district to refuse some $320,000.) 'They’re under pressure from the federal authorities and politicians...'says Dan Domenech, the executive director of AASA, the school superintendents association. 'They want to spend it, but they don’t have the personnel available to provide additional services.' In order to keep experienced teachers and recruit new ones, districts are spending money on raises and incentives like never before. So far, staffing costs make up just over a quarter of ESSER III expenditures, according to the school-finance data firm Burbio, which has analyzed plans from more than 5,400 districts." —Charely Locke

At times, retaining teachers has become more of a priority than other valuable investments.

"Some have been pushed to take more inventive approaches to solve the staffing shortages. In Philadelphia, during a districtwide bus-driver shortage, the district paid families $300 a month to drive their kids to and from school. Atlanta Public Schools used nearly $2.2 million to provide on-site child care for 1,800 teachers to enable them to staff summer programs. Sometimes, retaining teachers has come at the cost of other planned investments: the Alamance-Burlington School System in North Carolina planned to spend $36 million on HVAC upgrades; amid severe staff shortages last fall, it put $10 million of that money toward teacher bonuses instead." —Charely Locke

Once they have hired the staff, districts have usually allocated the funds to the following goals: summer learning, intensive tutoring, and extending the school day.

"Once they’ve hired the staff, districts have tended to focus on three approaches to addressing learning loss: summer learning, intensive tutoring and extending the school day, often through after-school programs. According to Burbio, 62 percent of districts plan on summer learning or after-school programs, allocating $1.7 million on average; 23 percent are planning on tutoring, with average spending of $1.4 million. The cost and scale are often staggering. With $27 million, Baltimore created an enormous summer-school program, hiring over a thousand educators to teach 15,000 students at 75 different sites and conduct more than 3,000 home visits. Dallas will spend close to $100 million to extend learning opportunities for nearly 22,000 students, including reinventing the school calendar. Instead of an annual 10-week vacation, a fifth of the district’s campuses will add five weeklong 'intersessions' across the calendar, during which students who have fallen behind can still attend school and receive more personalized attention." —Charley Locke

Unsurprisingly, teacher burnout is already a major issue—not to mention student burnout—so unions tend to protest proposals that require more work for educators—even parents are rather skeptical of longer school days.

"...however much sense it might make to address lost learning by expanding time in the classroom, a longer school year or summer school often aren’t politically feasible. In their advocacy on behalf of exhausted, burned-out teachers, unions often protest proposals that require more work from educators, whether a shorter summer, longer school days or mandatory tutoring. Parents themselves often aren’t much interested in tutoring and summer school, particularly when they think their kids aren’t struggling. Many educators are still grading students on a pandemic-adjusted curve, which may be skewing parents’ understanding of the extent to which the crisis has hampered their own children’s educational progress. According to a recent Brookings Institution report, 90 percent of parents responded that their child was doing well academically; less than a quarter were interested in summer school and only 28 percent in tutoring." —Charely Locke

The billions in ESSER III will expire in 2024.

"In 2024, two short school years away, the billions in ESSER III funding will expire. If districts haven’t allocated it by then, it will disappear. Even if they have allocated it, they won’t be getting any more. There will be no ongoing federal funding for recurring costs, like new teacher salaries and tutoring contracts. “We’re seeing districts concerned about a fiscal cliff, or an abrupt cutoff in their funding once the ESSER money expires,” says Melissa Diliberti, an assistant policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. In June 2021, when Diliberti first asked district leaders about this, just over a third were concerned, mostly in urban districts; in her survey this March, half of district leaders reported worry." —Charley Locke

Nonetheless, their allocation of funds seems reasonable and effective

"When the ESSER funding arrived, Schwinn used a significant part of the 10 percent of the funds available for the state educational agency to create the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps model and the Best for All district-recognition program. TN ALL Corps provided districts with clear guidelines on how to implement state education priorities: Districts should maintain tutor ratios of no more than one to four; tutoring sessions should last 30 to 45 minutes each and take place two or three times per week. Best for All encouraged buy-in: If a district spent at least 50 percent of its ESSER III funding on state-recognized strategies and participated in TN ALL Corps, it would qualify as a Best for All district. Those districts then receive extra state support, recognition and funding, including $700 per year for each student who participates in tutoring. In 2021, the first year of TN ALL Corps, 83 districts participated; 67 were recognized as Best for All districts." —Charley Locke

That being said, this particular approach is extremely expensive.

"This approach is expensive. In Tennessee, the tutoring is budgeted at $1,500 per student per year; serving 50,000 students annually, the program will cost an estimated $200 million over three years. “This isn’t minimum wage: We’re paying full-time teachers at a salary on the salary schedule,” Schwinn says. “It’s an investment in students.” So far, that investment is delivering measurable positive results. Not only have students caught up to prepandemic levels in English language arts, but they’re actually doing slightly better: 36 percent are meeting grade-level expectations in English in 2022, compared with 35 percent in 2019 and 29 percent in 2021. They’re not back up to prepandemic levels in math or science yet, but they’ve made significant gains, which is encouraging considering the enormous learning loss over the pandemic." —Charley Locke

Unfortunately, most of these changes will likely be disconcertingly temporary.

"...over the next two years of ESSER III funding, most districts won’t be able to tell whether — or which — initiatives actually worked, so they won’t know to expand the effective ones and do away with the others. That’s particularly dire considering the unlikelihood of further such opportunities coming along. In 2024, not only will districts face the ESSER fiscal cliff, but they’ll most likely receive reduced state funding as public-school enrollment continues to decline. That’s happening across the country — more than 1.4 million students have left public schools since the start of the pandemic — and it’s especially pronounced in urban areas. Chicago Public Schools has lost almost 25,000 students, 7 percent of its student population, since the start of the pandemic; New York City has lost 9.5 percent, more than 80,000 students. (The New York numbers don’t include charter schools.) The Los Angeles district lost 6 percent of its students last year alone, and projects that it will lose 30 percent in the next decade. And all that could be compounded by the purse-tightening effects of a potential economic slowdown. “The fiscal cliff is going to hit at about the same time that states will feel the pinch from a slowing economy, so there won’t be money sitting there to save them,” Roza says. “On my team, we say that the 2024-2025 year will be the bloodletting.” —Charley Locke