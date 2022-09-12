Opinion: The Most Effective Legislation Provides Citizens with Discounted or Free Medical Care

"With rising inflation and a looming recession, the medical debt crisis in the United States is about to worsen. Americans owe more than $140 billion on past-due medical bills, which is the country’s No. 1 cause of bankruptcy." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

Seven states have passed medical-debt legislation in the past year which is aimed at increasing the effectiveness of hospital financial assistance programs.

"Seven states — California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington — have passed medical-debt legislation in the last year designed to increase the effectiveness of hospital financial assistance programs. The Affordable Care Act mandates that nonprofit hospitals offer and publicize financial assistance programs — which have great potential to prevent medical debt for low-income patients who struggle with health care affordability — but they are currently severely underused." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

Every year, millions of patients who would have qualified for financial assistance fall through the cracks for one reason or another.

"Every year, millions of patients who would have qualified for financial assistance under their hospital’s financial assistance policy end up with medical debt they cannot pay. For many reasons, such as complicated applications with burdensome requirements or simple lack of awareness the program even exists, the very patients these programs are designed for often fall through the cracks." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

As more states prepare legislation to provide significantly more affordable healthcare services by updating hospitals' financial assistance policies, there are certain key items on the agenda that ought to be prioritized.

CLEAR ELIGIBILITY RULES

"While the Affordable Care Act requires the existence of hospital financial assistance programs, it does not specify who should be eligible. The American Hospital Association recommends hospitals offer free care to patients below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Many hospitals offer discounts up to 400% of the guidelines. ...To offer context for what 300% of federal poverty guidelines looks like — an elderly couple with an annual income up to $54,930 or a young family of four with an income up to $83,250. People on this income spectrum, especially those with significant health insurance deductibles, need help maintaining affordable access to health care. Requiring hospitals and health systems to offer free care to patients with slightly higher incomes is a great way to do it." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

ADD THE UNDERINSURED

"One of the biggest shortcomings in state and federal legislation addressing medical debt is not including under-insured patients. Virginia’s and Illinois’ legislation falls short. The term 'underinsured' is used to describe patients who have insurance but still cannot afford to pay their portion of the health care bill. In America, the average single deductible is $1,945 and the average family deductible is $3,722. Highdeductible health plans have become increasingly popular in the past decade and can include deductibles up to $10,000 or more. Patients lower on the income spectrum cannot afford these amounts, even after their health insurance pays their part of the bill. Hospital financial assistance policies should offer the same discount percentages to underinsured patients that they do for uninsured patients." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

IT'S IMPORTANT TO LIMIT THE ASSETS THAT ARE CONSIDERED FOR PAYMENT

"...The best practice is to focus on liquid assets available to the patient for payment — cash, checking and savings account balances. Including non-primary-residence real estate — vacation homes/income property — in the calculation is also reasonable. The most effective legislation addressing assets to be included in financial assistance policies protects home equity in a primary residence, retirement-account balances, life insurance cash value, and value of the personal property from being considered in a patient’s financial assistance determination. We have seen patients approaching retirement age with woefully underfunded 401(k) accounts being asked by their health system to borrow against their $50,000 401(k) to pay a hospital bill. That should not happen." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

EASY APPLICATIONS

Unfortunately, a large part of the reason patients do not receive the financial assistance they deserve is that the application process is overly burdensome. That needs to change.

"A common challenge among hospital financial assistance programs is an overly burdensome, complicated patient application process. Patients can be met with an application form that is three to four pages that includes a separate page of instructions on how to fill it out. That’s in addition to a laundry list of documents that could be needed to show proof of the household’s income. ... (They can require) monthly expenses like rent/mortgage payment, utilities, car insurance, health insurance, year/makes of vehicles owned, etc. — items that do not actually factor into the hospital financial assistance determination decision trees. It’s important to pare down the application process for patients and only ask for information relevant to the financial assistance determination..." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

PROMOTE AWARENESS—MANY PATIENTS DO NOT EVEN KNOW THAT FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE IS AVAILABLE

"Most patients simply do not know the availability of financial assistance at their hospitals. If they hear about 'financial assistance' or 'charity care,' they typically think they must be unemployed or unhoused to qualify. Some new laws require that hospitals refrain from attempting to collect a bill before determining if a patient is eligible for financial assistance or the state’s Medicaid program. This is a step in the right direction, but the primary focus on awareness needs to be on making financial assistance programs easier for patients to access and navigate independently..." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

I have relatives in Canada—a country where necessary medical is free—and, while this has its drawbacks, especially in rural areas—the quality of the care can be shockingly low—it is generally a good policy, particularly in urban environments, because people receive the help they need even if they can't pay with cold hard cash, which in my view is the most humane approach to take.

"Treating anyone, regardless of their ability to pay, is part of nearly every hospital’s mission. With medical debt mounting, there is clearly a gap here that needs to be closed." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury