Opinion: The Most Effective Legislation Provides Citizens with Discounted or Free Medical Care

Daniella Cressman
"With rising inflation and a looming recession, the medical debt crisis in the United States is about to worsen. Americans owe more than $140 billion on past-due medical bills, which is the country’s No. 1 cause of bankruptcy." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3JvT_0hr1OcfV00
OpenClipart-Vectors

Seven states have passed medical-debt legislation in the past year which is aimed at increasing the effectiveness of hospital financial assistance programs.

"Seven states — California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington — have passed medical-debt legislation in the last year designed to increase the effectiveness of hospital financial assistance programs. The Affordable Care Act mandates that nonprofit hospitals offer and publicize financial assistance programs — which have great potential to prevent medical debt for low-income patients who struggle with health care affordability — but they are currently severely underused." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

Every year, millions of patients who would have qualified for financial assistance fall through the cracks for one reason or another.

"Every year, millions of patients who would have qualified for financial assistance under their hospital’s financial assistance policy end up with medical debt they cannot pay. For many reasons, such as complicated applications with burdensome requirements or simple lack of awareness the program even exists, the very patients these programs are designed for often fall through the cracks." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

As more states prepare legislation to provide significantly more affordable healthcare services by updating hospitals' financial assistance policies, there are certain key items on the agenda that ought to be prioritized.

CLEAR ELIGIBILITY RULES

"While the Affordable Care Act requires the existence of hospital financial assistance programs, it does not specify who should be eligible. The American Hospital Association recommends hospitals offer free care to patients below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Many hospitals offer discounts up to 400% of the guidelines. ...To offer context for what 300% of federal poverty guidelines looks like — an elderly couple with an annual income up to $54,930 or a young family of four with an income up to $83,250. People on this income spectrum, especially those with significant health insurance deductibles, need help maintaining affordable access to health care. Requiring hospitals and health systems to offer free care to patients with slightly higher incomes is a great way to do it." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

ADD THE UNDERINSURED

"One of the biggest shortcomings in state and federal legislation addressing medical debt is not including under-insured patients. Virginia’s and Illinois’ legislation falls short. The term 'underinsured' is used to describe patients who have insurance but still cannot afford to pay their portion of the health care bill. In America, the average single deductible is $1,945 and the average family deductible is $3,722. Highdeductible health plans have become increasingly popular in the past decade and can include deductibles up to $10,000 or more. Patients lower on the income spectrum cannot afford these amounts, even after their health insurance pays their part of the bill. Hospital financial assistance policies should offer the same discount percentages to underinsured patients that they do for uninsured patients." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

IT'S IMPORTANT TO LIMIT THE ASSETS THAT ARE CONSIDERED FOR PAYMENT

"...The best practice is to focus on liquid assets available to the patient for payment — cash, checking and savings account balances. Including non-primary-residence real estate — vacation homes/income property — in the calculation is also reasonable. The most effective legislation addressing assets to be included in financial assistance policies protects home equity in a primary residence, retirement-account balances, life insurance cash value, and value of the personal property from being considered in a patient’s financial assistance determination. We have seen patients approaching retirement age with woefully underfunded 401(k) accounts being asked by their health system to borrow against their $50,000 401(k) to pay a hospital bill. That should not happen." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

EASY APPLICATIONS

Unfortunately, a large part of the reason patients do not receive the financial assistance they deserve is that the application process is overly burdensome. That needs to change.

"A common challenge among hospital financial assistance programs is an overly burdensome, complicated patient application process. Patients can be met with an application form that is three to four pages that includes a separate page of instructions on how to fill it out. That’s in addition to a laundry list of documents that could be needed to show proof of the household’s income. ... (They can require) monthly expenses like rent/mortgage payment, utilities, car insurance, health insurance, year/makes of vehicles owned, etc. — items that do not actually factor into the hospital financial assistance determination decision trees. It’s important to pare down the application process for patients and only ask for information relevant to the financial assistance determination..." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

PROMOTE AWARENESS—MANY PATIENTS DO NOT EVEN KNOW THAT FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE IS AVAILABLE

"Most patients simply do not know the availability of financial assistance at their hospitals. If they hear about 'financial assistance' or 'charity care,' they typically think they must be unemployed or unhoused to qualify. Some new laws require that hospitals refrain from attempting to collect a bill before determining if a patient is eligible for financial assistance or the state’s Medicaid program. This is a step in the right direction, but the primary focus on awareness needs to be on making financial assistance programs easier for patients to access and navigate independently..." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

I have relatives in Canada—a country where necessary medical is free—and, while this has its drawbacks, especially in rural areas—the quality of the care can be shockingly low—it is generally a good policy, particularly in urban environments, because people receive the help they need even if they can't pay with cold hard cash, which in my view is the most humane approach to take.

"Treating anyone, regardless of their ability to pay, is part of nearly every hospital’s mission. With medical debt mounting, there is clearly a gap here that needs to be closed." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
7816 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Ronchetti Has Proposed a Constitutional Amendment on Abortion

"Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, who is trailing incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in polling, on Thursday called for letting voters decide directly on abortion rights in New Mexico." —Daniel J. Chacón.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

A State Senator from Albuquerque, New Mexico Has Reported An Alleged Extortion Attempt by Pro Tem Mimi Stewart

"A Democratic state senator from Albuquerque who has been the subject of a sexual harassment investigation for months said Thursday he contacted the FBI to report an extortion attempt allegedly orchestrated by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart." —Daniel J. Chacón.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NM

A Man Who Has Been Accused of Playing a Role in a Las Vegas Woman's Disappearance Takes a Plea Deal

"A man accused of aiding in the 2012 abduction and slaying of teenage mother Cindy Rivera in Las Vegas, N.M., has accepted a plea deal in which he has agreed to provide the location of her remains, the district attorney in San Miguel County announced Wednesday." —Cynthia Miller and Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Key Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference Awards

"The Santa Fe New Mexican is seeking nominations for its 38th annual 10 Who Made a Difference awards program, honoring people from across Northern New Mexico who have dedicated their time and volunteer service to making their communities stronger and more vital places to live." —The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: New Mexico Is Set to Receive $43 Million to Clean Up Abandoned Oil Wells

"New Mexico will receive $25 million next month to clean up abandoned oil wells and another $18.7 million later for its portion of $560 million the Department of the Interior is divvying to 24 states to tackle a widespread hazard." —Scott Wyland.

Read full story
3 comments

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Has Announced a Reduction in School's Administrative Burden

"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday the state will cut 41 percent of paperwork and administrative burdens on educators. The news comes four months after the governor issued an executive order requiring the Public Education Department to cut administrative work in education by 25 percent for the 2022-23 school year." —Megan Taros.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

A Judge Has Accepted a Second Plea for a Man Accused of Child Rape in a Case with Lost Evidence

"State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington earlier this month accepted the second plea agreement offered to an accused child rapist after having rejected a deal prosecutors offered the man in July, saying it carried insufficient consequences." —Phaedra Haywood.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' Presence

"Santa Fe police body camera video released Monday in response to a public records request corroborates initial reports from police that a woman took her own life last month while in the presence of officers." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Alamos, NM

Federal Agency Overseeing Nuclear Weapons to Hold Two Hearings This Week—Public Can Comment on LANL Sitewide Review

"The federal agency that oversees nuclear weapons will hold two hearings this week to give the public a chance to comment about the first full sitewide environmental review of Los Alamos National Laboratory since 2008." —Scott Wyland.

Read full story
1 comments

Governor Michelle Lujan Has Raised Slightly More Than Mark Ronchetti in the Most Recent Reporting Period

"After being outraised by her Republican rival by more than $450,000 in the last campaign reporting period, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scored a comeback. The incumbent Democrat raised nearly $2.6 million in the most recent reporting period, from July 3 to Sept. 5, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday." —Daniel J. Chacón.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were Attendees

"Santa Fe police are still investigating a birthday celebration gone wrong early Sunday in the Paseo Feliz area, where five people were wounded with gunshots — likely fired by party attendees." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story

Opinion: State Republican Candidates Say Crime Will Become a Key Issue in the Coming Elections

Unfortunately, crime is running rampant in the state of New Mexico. As a result, Nicole Chavez—and other House Republicans—are pushing for additional funding for the New Mexico Crime Victims Reparation Commission.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a Tiger

"The tiger is still out there, somewhere. Law enforcement officers served a search warrant in 'August seeking a tiger at a house in Albuquerque, but instead found a large cache of drugs, weapons and cash, and a small alligator. But no tiger was found in the house in the 2500 block of Mountain NW.'" —Olivier Uyettebrouck.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: How to Buy Gold in An IRA

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Customers Are Saying American Express Is Their Favorite

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

Five People Were Shot at a Santa Fe Birthday Party

A weekend that was meant to be a celebration was deeply marred on early Sunday morning. "A weekend meant for religious celebration in Santa Fe was marred early Sunday morning after five people were shot at a birthday celebration in the Paseo Feliz area." —Sean P. Thomas.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: American Schools Received a $190 Billion COVID Windfall—Where Is All of That Money Going?!

Since the coronavirus struck the nation, schools have been struggling to cater sufficiently to their students' needs: education has jumped between in-person and online, and the average student has fallen five months behind.

Read full story
2 comments

Lauren Camp Has Become New Mexico's Second Poet Laureate

"Lauren Camp has a way with words. The northern New Mexican poet becomes the state’s second poet laureate." —Adrian Gomez. Ms. Camp is deeply honored. “I am humbled and grateful to serve as New Mexico’s second poet laureate...I fell in love with New Mexico 28 years ago when I first entered the state, and I put down roots immediately. Thanks to New Mexico I have blossomed into my creative expression — first in visual art and then in poetry. But here I have also learned that my creative abilities grow best when I work to supply others with enthusiasm and tools to amplify theirs.” —Lauren Camp.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy