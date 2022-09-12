Two Decades After 9/11, a Self-Proclaimed Mastermind Is Still Awaiting a Trial

"Hours before dawn on March 1, 2003, the U.S. scored its most thrilling victory yet against the plotters of the Sept. 11 attacks — the capture of a disheveled Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, hauled away by intelligence agents from a hideout in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The global manhunt for al-Qaida’s No. 3 leader had taken 18 months. But America’s attempt to bring him to justice, in a legal sense, has taken much, much longer. Critics say it has become one of the war on terror’s greatest failures." —Larry Neumister, Jennifer Peltz, & Carrie Antlfinger (Associated Press)

As the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack approaches, Mohammed—as well as four other men accused of 9/11-related crimes—are sitting in a U.S. detention center in Guantánamo Bay: their planned trials before a military tribunal have been postponed for a prolonged period of time.

"As Sunday’s 21st anniversary of the terror attacks approaches, Mohammed and four other men accused of 9/11-related crimes still sit in a U.S. detention center in Guantánamo Bay, their planned trials before a military tribunal endlessly postponed. The latest setback came last month when pretrial hearings scheduled for early fall were canceled. The delay was one more in a string of disappointments for relatives of the nearly 3,000 victims of the attack. They’ve long hoped a trial would bring closure and perhaps resolve unanswered questions." —Larry Neumister, Jennifer Peltz, & Carrie Antlfinger (Associated Press)

Many of the families who have lost loved ones as a result of the 2011 attack are livid: they desperately want to see these men go to trial.

If Mohammed is convicted at trial, he could face the death penalty.

"If convicted at trial, Mohammed could face the death penalty." —Larry Neumister, Jennifer Peltz, & Carrie Antlfinger (Associated Press)

The difficulty in holding a trial for Mohammed and other Gauntánamo Bay prisoners is partially due to what the United States did to the man after they captured him in 2003.

"Mohammed and his co-defendants were initially held in secret prisons abroad. Hungry for information that might lead to the capture of other al-Qaida figures, CIA operatives subjected them to enhanced interrogation techniques that were tantamount to torture, human rights groups say. Mohammed was waterboarded — made to feel that he was drowning — 183 times." —Larry Neumister, Jennifer Peltz, & Carrie Antlfinger (Associated Press)

Nonetheless, a Senate investigation later revealed that these interrogations led nowhere. In short, torture allegations led to concerns that the U.S. might have ruined its chances to put Mohammed on trial.

"A Senate investigation later concluded the interrogations didn’t lead to any valuable intelligence. But it has sparked endless pretrial litigation over whether FBI reports on their statements can be used against them — a process not subject to speedy trial rules used in civilian courts. The torture allegations led to concerns the U.S. might have ruined its chance to put Mohammed on trial in a civilian court." —Larry Neumister, Jennifer Peltz, & Carrie Antlfinger (Associated Press)

In 2009, Barack Obama's administration tried—and failed—to put Mohammed on trial on a reasonable timeline.

"...in 2009, President Barack Obama’s administration decided to try, announcing that Mohammed would be transferred to New York City and put on trial at a federal court in Manhattan. “Failure is not an option,” Obama said. But New York City balked at the cost of security, and the move never came. Eventually, it was announced Mohammed would face a military tribunal. And then over a dozen years passed. Kelley said talk of military tribunals two decades ago surprised many in the legal community who had been successfully prosecuting terrorism cases in the decade before. The concept of a tribunal, he said, 'came out of the blue. Nobody knew it was coming.'" —Larry Neumister, Jennifer Peltz, & Carrie Antlfinger (Associated Press)

For the families of the victims of the 9/11 tragedy, the passage of time has done little to numb their grief. They are also yearning for justice—justice that never seems to come.

"The passage of time hasn’t dulled the memories of the victims’ families or dampened their interest in witnessing justice. Eddie Bracken’s sister, Lucy Fishman, was killed at the trade center. The New Yorker opposed Obama’s proposal to move the trial to federal court — Mohammed is charged with 'a military act' and should be tried by the military, he reasoned. And while he is somewhat frustrated by the delays, he understands them." —Larry Neumister, Jennifer Peltz, & Carrie Antlfinger (Associated Press)

Mohammed has admitted to his heinous actions. He has even said that he believes the crimes he committed were justified "in the language of war."

"Mohammed, at his tribunal hearing, conceded in a written statement that he swore allegiance to Osama bin Laden, that he was on al-Qaida’s council and that he served as operational director for bin Laden for the organizing, planning, follow-up and execution of the Sept. 11 plot 'from A to Z.' According to the statement, he also took credit for the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center; an attempt to down U.S. jetliners using bombs hidden in shoes; the bombing of a nightclub in Indonesia; and plans for a second wave of attacks after the 2001 attacks targeting landmarks like the Sears Tower in Chicago and Manhattan’s Empire State Building. He also claimed credit for other planned attacks, including assassination attempts against then-President Bill Clinton in 1994 or 1995 and an assassination plot against Pope John Paul II at about the same time, the statement said. Mohammed’s nearly two decades in legal limbo differs from the fate of his nephew, Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people, injured 1,000 others and left a crater in the parking garage beneath the twin towers. Yousef is serving life in prison after being convicted at two separate civilian trials. He was also captured in Pakistan, in 1995, but was brought to the United States for trial. At the time, Yousef said his right to kill people was comparable to the U.S. decision to drop a nuclear bomb in World War II. Mohammed has offered a similar justification, saying through an interpreter at a Guantánamo proceeding that killing people was the 'language of any war.'" —Larry Neumister, Jennifer Peltz, & Carrie Antlfinger (Associated Press)