The U.S. Forest Service Has Released Prescribe Burn Policy Recommendations

"The U.S. Forest Service issued recommendations Thursday for changing how it approaches prescribed burns to avoid the missteps that led to two such blazes going awry earlier this year and merging into the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history." —Scott Wyland

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire was the largest one in state history—it was caused by leftover burn piles from a prescribed burn in January 2022.

"In April, a prescribed burn blew out of control and turned into the Hermits Peak Fire northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. That blaze later melded with the Calf Canyon Fire, which ignited from a 'sleeper fire' that had smoldered underground for months after a January pile burn. The resulting inferno destroyed hundreds of homes and scorched a 530-square-mile area of Northern New Mexico, creating an immense burn scar that has caused flash flooding and contaminated waterways with ashy debris during summer storms." —Scott Wyland

Many are infuriated due to this misstep and have advocated for a more stringent policy moving forward so that this sort of error never occurs again.

"A 107-page report recommends a more rigorous review process with added safeguards when igniting the prescribed burns intended to reduce the risk of megafires in overgrown forests that have become more flammable in a hotter, drier climate. These recommendations follow a scathing review released in June that faulted agency officials for using outdated guidelines and incomplete weather information amid a prolonged drought while not considering climate change as a factor nor adequately estimating the risk of a controlled fire escaping." —Scott Wyland

While the U.S. Forest, unfortunately, cannot genuinely say that no prescribed burns will escape into wildfires in the future, they do plan to minimize the risk significantly and learn from their mistake.

“We can never guarantee that prescribed fires won’t escape because there are risks when we use this tool...What we can and will do is learn from them to minimize the risks of escapes and remain committed to doing this work safely and effectively.” —Forest Service Chief Randy Moore