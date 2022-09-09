Over 70% of Cryptocurrency Investors Genuinely Believe They Can Become Millionaires

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"People who invest in cryptocurrency are a lot more likely than the general public to think they're capable of becoming billionaires, according to a new poll." —Mary Ellen Cagnassola

"More than 70% of Americans who invest in cryptocurrency said they believe they have the tools to become billionaires, compared to 44% of respondents overall in a recent survey from the Harris Poll, a global market research firm." —Mary Ellen Cagnassola

Despite cryptocurrency having a reputation for being notoriously volatile, the vast majority of investors focus on the high-reward aspect of the asset and minimize the amount of risk—and potential loss—involved.

"The poll surveyed 1,989 American adults online in July. Crypto investors weren't the only group with a particularly high level of confidence that they have what it takes to be like Bezos. Younger generations — who happen to invest in crypto more than older groups — as well as men and those who identify as LGBTQ were all much more likely to say they have the tools at their disposal to reach billionaire status one day. Some 55% of millennials and 66% of Gen Z respondents said so in the survey." —Mary Ellen Cagnassola

A lot of young people seem to be overly optimistic about this unique form of investing. It is also generally seen as a popular trend and they are afraid of missing out.

"According to a 2022 count by Forbes, there are around 735 billionaires in the United States. But clearly, there are many more people who think becoming a billionaire is a real possibility — especially if they're young or involved in crypto investing (or both). Though some are drawn to crypto because they believe it is the future of finance or they love the concept of decentralized banking, another recent survey showed the main obvious reason driving crypto investors: They simply want to make money. And yes, younger investors are more likely to literally be buying in to the idea: As of August, 20% of Gen Z adults and 23% of millennials say they own bitcoin, compared to just 13% of U.S. adults overall, according to a Morning Consult poll. In yet another survey, 56% of Gen Z adults and 54% of millennials said they are including cryptocurrency in their retirement plans. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, seems to drive a lot of investors to put money in crypto, as does the urge to take chances with the hopes of getting rich quick. One study found evidence that bitcoin investors had higher novelty seeking and higher gambling tendencies." —Mary Ellen Cagnassola