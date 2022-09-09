What Is a Gold IRA?!

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"A gold IRA is a specific type of individual retirement account called a self-directed IRA. It is similar to a traditional IRA that might hold stocks, bonds or mutual funds. A self-directed IRA confers the same tax benefits as a traditional IRA but allows you to hold precious metals and other alternative assets in compliance with IRS regulations." —Martha C. White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BFWL_0ho4PySC00
OpenClipart-Vectors
"Surprisingly, a gold IRA doesn’t have to just hold gold — in fact, you don’t need to hold any gold at all in one. Given that you can also hold silver coins or bullion, platinum and palladium in a gold IRA, a more correct term is technically 'precious metals IRA.'" —Martha C. White

Your gold investments are purchased with pre-tax dollars.

"As with a traditional IRA, your gold investments are purchased with pre-tax dollars. The alternative to the tax deferral a traditional or self-directed IRA affords is a Roth IRA, which is funded with money on which you have already paid taxes. For more detail, check out Money's best Roth IRA accounts guide." —Martha C. White

WHAT IS IRA GOLD?

"The IRS rules that govern gold IRAs are extremely detailed. Your IRA gold coins and bars need to conform to regulations on size, weight, design and metal purity. By putting strict parameters around what defines IRA gold, the IRS can ensure that people are holding investment-grade assets in their self-directed gold IRA, as opposed to collectibles, which are not eligible for any kind of preferred tax treatment." —Martha C. White

If you would like to invest in a gold IRA, you have several options:

  • A traditional gold IRA
  • A Roth Gold IRA
  • A SEP Gold IRA

To establish a gold IRA, you will have to work with a gold IRA company.

"To establish a gold IRA, you have to work with a gold IRA company to set up an account and purchase the precious metals of your choice to fund it. Many people who open gold IRAs use funds from another IRA to do so — but it’s not a good idea to roll over your entire nest egg into a gold IRA." —Martha C. White

You can roll over funds that are already held in another retirement account if you would like to.

"A common way to fund a new gold IRA account is to use funds that are already held in another retirement account, such as another IRA, 401(k), 403(b), 457(b) or Thrift Savings Plan, in accordance with IRS rules. The gold IRA company you choose will help you initiate that by contacting your plan administrator with a request to roll over funds into your new gold IRA. You can choose to initiate the rollover yourself, but be aware: If you are younger than 59½ years old, you have just 60 days to complete the process, or you will be required to pay income tax on the withdrawn funds and incur a 10% early withdrawal penalty." —Martha C. White

You can purchase gold in an IRA by:

  • Choosing a gold IRA company
  • Selecting your preferred precious metals

In case you were curious, you cannot hold physical gold at home when it comes to a gold IRA.

"Your precious metals must be held by an IRS-approved depository. To conform with the many regulations around gold IRAs, you can’t store your gold at home or in a safe deposit box at a bank. If you want to hold gold outside of a retirement account (which means you can keep it at home), here is more information about how to buy gold outside an IRA." —Martha C. White

IRA tax rules can also be a bit of a hassle if you opt for a gold IRA:

"Before you open a gold IRA, make sure you know about the regulatory hoops you have to jump through to make sure that account doesn’t violate IRS rules. Making a mistake, even if inadvertent, can be very costly, so it pays to know what the IRS does and doesn’t let you do with your gold IRA. Gold IRAs fall under IRA rules for self-directed IRAs, which allow for tax-preferred treatment of alternative assets, but the rules governing contributions are the same as for a traditional IRA: In 2022, you can contribute up to $6,000 if you are under the age of 50, and up to $7,000 if you are older. As with other retirement accounts, if you take gold out of your IRA before turning 59½, you will have to pay income tax on the value of the gold, plus a 10% early-withdrawal penalty." —Martha C. White

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
7810 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Santa Fe, NM

A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' Presence

"Santa Fe police body camera video released Monday in response to a public records request corroborates initial reports from police that a woman took her own life last month while in the presence of officers." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story
Los Alamos, NM

Federal Agency Overseeing Nuclear Weapons to Hold Two Hearings This Week—Public Can Comment on LANL Sitewide Review

"The federal agency that oversees nuclear weapons will hold two hearings this week to give the public a chance to comment about the first full sitewide environmental review of Los Alamos National Laboratory since 2008." —Scott Wyland.

Read full story
1 comments

Governor Michelle Lujan Has Raised Slightly More Than Mark Ronchetti in the Most Recent Reporting Period

"After being outraised by her Republican rival by more than $450,000 in the last campaign reporting period, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scored a comeback. The incumbent Democrat raised nearly $2.6 million in the most recent reporting period, from July 3 to Sept. 5, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday." —Daniel J. Chacón.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were Attendees

"Santa Fe police are still investigating a birthday celebration gone wrong early Sunday in the Paseo Feliz area, where five people were wounded with gunshots — likely fired by party attendees." —Nathan Lederman.

Read full story

Opinion: State Republican Candidates Say Crime Will Become a Key Issue in the Coming Elections

Unfortunately, crime is running rampant in the state of New Mexico. As a result, Nicole Chavez—and other House Republicans—are pushing for additional funding for the New Mexico Crime Victims Reparation Commission.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a Tiger

"The tiger is still out there, somewhere. Law enforcement officers served a search warrant in 'August seeking a tiger at a house in Albuquerque, but instead found a large cache of drugs, weapons and cash, and a small alligator. But no tiger was found in the house in the 2500 block of Mountain NW.'" —Olivier Uyettebrouck.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How to Buy Gold in An IRA

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Customers Are Saying American Express Is Their Favorite

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

Five People Were Shot at a Santa Fe Birthday Party

A weekend that was meant to be a celebration was deeply marred on early Sunday morning. "A weekend meant for religious celebration in Santa Fe was marred early Sunday morning after five people were shot at a birthday celebration in the Paseo Feliz area." —Sean P. Thomas.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: American Schools Received a $190 Billion COVID Windfall—Where Is All of That Money Going?!

Since the coronavirus struck the nation, schools have been struggling to cater sufficiently to their students' needs: education has jumped between in-person and online, and the average student has fallen five months behind.

Read full story
1 comments

Lauren Camp Has Become New Mexico's Second Poet Laureate

"Lauren Camp has a way with words. The northern New Mexican poet becomes the state’s second poet laureate." —Adrian Gomez. Ms. Camp is deeply honored. “I am humbled and grateful to serve as New Mexico’s second poet laureate...I fell in love with New Mexico 28 years ago when I first entered the state, and I put down roots immediately. Thanks to New Mexico I have blossomed into my creative expression — first in visual art and then in poetry. But here I have also learned that my creative abilities grow best when I work to supply others with enthusiasm and tools to amplify theirs.” —Lauren Camp.

Read full story
Illinois State

Opinion: The Most Effective Legislation Provides Citizens with Discounted or Free Medical Care

"With rising inflation and a looming recession, the medical debt crisis in the United States is about to worsen. Americans owe more than $140 billion on past-due medical bills, which is the country’s No. 1 cause of bankruptcy." —Nick McLaughlin & Michael Waterbury.

Read full story
1 comments
Otero County, NM

Couy Griffin Recently Attended a Meeting in Otero County

"The Otero County Commission met Thursday for the first time since former Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from office by court order earlier in the week in response to his participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol." —Ryan Lowery.

Read full story
10 comments

Congress Is Close to Fulfilling the 9/11 Health Fund Deficit

"It appears Congress might answer the call of ill 9/11 responders before they face a crisis. The looming issue 21 years after the terrorist attacks of 2001 is the fact that the World Trade Center Health Program is running a projected $3 billion deficit in its efforts to treat and monitor 9/11 responders and survivors — a gap that could start affecting services late next year." —Michael McAuliff.

Read full story
Alaska State

The United States Will Award $35 Million in Grants to Tribes for a 988 Crisis Line

"Most people in Santa Clara Pueblo in Northern New Mexico know each other. So when a tribal member needs mental health services or help for substance abuse, calling a tribal office might lead to an aunt, cousin or other relative." —Felicia Fonseca (Associated Press)

Read full story
3 comments
Montana State

Opinion: A Judge Has Restored An Oil Lease on Land That Is Sacred to American & Canadian Tribes

"A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to reinstate a drilling lease that has been in dispute for decades on land near the Blackfeet Indian Reservation that is considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada." —Matthew Brown (Associated Press)

Read full story
8 comments

Two Decades After 9/11, a Self-Proclaimed Mastermind Is Still Awaiting a Trial

"Hours before dawn on March 1, 2003, the U.S. scored its most thrilling victory yet against the plotters of the Sept. 11 attacks — the capture of a disheveled Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, hauled away by intelligence agents from a hideout in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The global manhunt for al-Qaida’s No. 3 leader had taken 18 months. But America’s attempt to bring him to justice, in a legal sense, has taken much, much longer. Critics say it has become one of the war on terror’s greatest failures." —Larry Neumister, Jennifer Peltz, & Carrie Antlfinger (Associated Press)

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: The Justice Department Is Now Seeking to Regain Access to the Documents Uncovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate

"Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to restore their access to classified material seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, saying their ongoing criminal probe needs to determine if there are sensitive government papers that have not been found yet, and signaling that they plan to appeal the issue to a higher court in the interests of national security." —Perry Stein & Devlin Barrett.

Read full story
146 comments
Las Vegas, NM

The U.S. Forest Service Has Released Prescribe Burn Policy Recommendations

"The U.S. Forest Service issued recommendations Thursday for changing how it approaches prescribed burns to avoid the missteps that led to two such blazes going awry earlier this year and merging into the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history." —Scott Wyland.

Read full story
5 comments

Over 70% of Cryptocurrency Investors Genuinely Believe They Can Become Millionaires

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy