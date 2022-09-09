What Is a Gold IRA?!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"A gold IRA is a specific type of individual retirement account called a self-directed IRA. It is similar to a traditional IRA that might hold stocks, bonds or mutual funds. A self-directed IRA confers the same tax benefits as a traditional IRA but allows you to hold precious metals and other alternative assets in compliance with IRS regulations." —Martha C. White

"Surprisingly, a gold IRA doesn’t have to just hold gold — in fact, you don’t need to hold any gold at all in one. Given that you can also hold silver coins or bullion, platinum and palladium in a gold IRA, a more correct term is technically 'precious metals IRA.'" —Martha C. White

"As with a traditional IRA, your gold investments are purchased with pre-tax dollars. The alternative to the tax deferral a traditional or self-directed IRA affords is a Roth IRA, which is funded with money on which you have already paid taxes. For more detail, check out Money's best Roth IRA accounts guide." —Martha C. White

WHAT IS IRA GOLD?

"The IRS rules that govern gold IRAs are extremely detailed. Your IRA gold coins and bars need to conform to regulations on size, weight, design and metal purity. By putting strict parameters around what defines IRA gold, the IRS can ensure that people are holding investment-grade assets in their self-directed gold IRA, as opposed to collectibles, which are not eligible for any kind of preferred tax treatment." —Martha C. White

If you would like to invest in a gold IRA, you have several options:

A traditional gold IRA

A Roth Gold IRA

A SEP Gold IRA

"To establish a gold IRA, you have to work with a gold IRA company to set up an account and purchase the precious metals of your choice to fund it. Many people who open gold IRAs use funds from another IRA to do so — but it’s not a good idea to roll over your entire nest egg into a gold IRA." —Martha C. White

"A common way to fund a new gold IRA account is to use funds that are already held in another retirement account, such as another IRA, 401(k), 403(b), 457(b) or Thrift Savings Plan, in accordance with IRS rules. The gold IRA company you choose will help you initiate that by contacting your plan administrator with a request to roll over funds into your new gold IRA. You can choose to initiate the rollover yourself, but be aware: If you are younger than 59½ years old, you have just 60 days to complete the process, or you will be required to pay income tax on the withdrawn funds and incur a 10% early withdrawal penalty." —Martha C. White

You can purchase gold in an IRA by:

Choosing a gold IRA company

Selecting your preferred precious metals

In case you were curious, you cannot hold physical gold at home when it comes to a gold IRA.

"Your precious metals must be held by an IRS-approved depository. To conform with the many regulations around gold IRAs, you can’t store your gold at home or in a safe deposit box at a bank. If you want to hold gold outside of a retirement account (which means you can keep it at home), here is more information about how to buy gold outside an IRA." —Martha C. White

IRA tax rules can also be a bit of a hassle if you opt for a gold IRA:

"Before you open a gold IRA, make sure you know about the regulatory hoops you have to jump through to make sure that account doesn’t violate IRS rules. Making a mistake, even if inadvertent, can be very costly, so it pays to know what the IRS does and doesn’t let you do with your gold IRA. Gold IRAs fall under IRA rules for self-directed IRAs, which allow for tax-preferred treatment of alternative assets, but the rules governing contributions are the same as for a traditional IRA: In 2022, you can contribute up to $6,000 if you are under the age of 50, and up to $7,000 if you are older. As with other retirement accounts, if you take gold out of your IRA before turning 59½, you will have to pay income tax on the value of the gold, plus a 10% early-withdrawal penalty." —Martha C. White