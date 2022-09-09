The Possible Mix-Up of the Omicron Booster with Conventional Vaccines Is Raising Concerns

"Experts are voicing concerns about the potential for vaccine providers to mix up the omicron booster vial with those used for conventional vaccines." —Rong-Gong Lin II & Luke

"The concern emerged at a public meeting of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week and was echoed on Saturday by a panel of health experts — the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup — for four states, including California." —Rong-Gong Lin II & Luke

The workgroup remains concerned about the potential for errors.

“'The workgroup remains concerned about the potential for errors in the administration of the various COVID-19 vaccines, given that formulations for different age groups look alike,' the group said in a statement. 'It is imperative that clear COVID-19 vaccination guidelines be disseminated to all vaccine providers.'" —Rong-Gong Lin II & Luke

The new shots are designed to protect not only against the original COVID-19 strain, but also BA.5 and BA.4.

"The new shots are known as bivalent vaccines. They’re designed to protect not only against the original coronavirus strain, but also both BA.5 and another omicron subvariant called BA.4. The new booster is authorized only for people age 12 and up." —Rong-Gong Lin II & Luke Money

The potential for confusion has arisen over the color of the vials' caps.

"The potential for confusion arises over the color of the vials’ caps. The color of the caps on some of the new booster shots is identical to those of older shots. For instance, the conventional and updated bivalent Pfizer shots for those age 12 and up are inserted in a vial capped with the same color — gray, according to slides from a presentation that the CDC made to scientific advisers last week. Clinicians will need to read the label to distinguish between the conventional vaccine and the updated booster. Both vials contain the same amount of vaccine — 30 micrograms — but the conventional vaccine was designed only against the original coronavirus strain, while the updated booster has half set aside for the original strain and the rest against the BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariants. A possible confusion over Moderna’s vaccines is that the vial cap is dark blue for both the conventional primary vaccine for children ages 6 to 11 and the updated booster for adults. Both vials have the same dose, but the kids’ version of the primary dose is designed to combat the original strain. The adult updated booster has half against the original strain and half against BA.4/ BA.5 subvariants." —Rong-Gong Lin II & Luke Money