Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

"Ten months after Kimbro Talk was found bound, stabbed, beaten and strangled in his Albuquerque home, Donovan Curley’s DNA profile matched genetic material found at the scene of the 2018 killing." —Olivier Uyttebrouck
"A judge on Wednesday sentenced Curley, 48, to 15 years in prison in Talk’s killing." —Olivier Uyttebrouck
In July, Curley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping.
"Curley pleaded guilty in July to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in Talk’s death. Police found Talk on June 21, 2018, bound at the wrists and ankles with five stab wounds and fractures indicating a severe beating. A bloody knife was found near his body. An autopsy found that Talk died of asphyxia due to strangulation." —Olivier Uyttebrouck
"Curley’s attorney, Liane Kerr, said DNA evidence suggests that more than one person was in Talk’s apartment at the time of his death." —Olivier Uyttebrouck
Donovan Curley has a long history of violent offenses.
"Curley has a history of violent offenses, including a 1997 federal conviction for kidnapping and a 1997 McKinley County conviction for battery on a police officer, court records show. He also has two Bernalillo County convictions for aggravated battery in 2010 and 2019." —Olivier Uyttebrouck
Kimbro Talk is sorely missed.
"Talk’s body was initially found by his sister, Sharlene Talk, after her brother failed to respond to her text messages.'His role was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dad, a husband, a grandfather and a proud service veteran,' Sharlene Talk said of her brother in a written statement read at Curley’s sentencing hearing. Kimbro Talk served in the U.S. Marine Corps, she said. 'He was a role model to me when I was growing up.'" —Olivier Uyttebrouck
