Opinion: The First Female Pilot Hired by the New Mexico State Police Department Has Reached a $750,000 Settlement

The first female pilot hired by New Mexico State Police has reached a $750,000 settlement to resolve a civil rights lawsuit she filed accusing the agency of a sexist work environment and discrimination.

Law enforcement is male-dominated for the most. While there is nothing explicitly wrong with that, the unfortunate truth is that too many women suffer from extreme sexual harassment in the workplace.

It is painful to be objectified at work, dismissed, and humiliated solely because you were born as a female, regardless of how hard you have worked to get to where you are and how competent you are at your job.

This sort of environment is deeply toxic and can be detrimental to a person's mental health. Unfortunately, too many women leave jobs they are passionate about due to unjust treatment.

"LeAnne very courageously stuck it out at State Police in the face of very serious discriminatory and retaliatory conduct until for the sake of her health she had to leave." —Tim White

Yet another sinister aspect of sexual harassment in the workplace is that—while written policies often condemn this sort of behavior—it seems that women are generally expected to simply put up with it, and are alienated even further for reporting their concerns.

"Her legal complaint — filed in 1st Judicial District Court two years ago — alleges she was 'harassed, demeaned, belittled and discriminated against to the degree that another officer there compared her treatment to that of a ‘domestic violence victim.' She also says she was retaliated against after reporting misconduct and consistently treated worse than male colleagues." —Dan McKay

LeAnne Gomez has spoken out.

"In the lawsuit, LeAnne Gomez, the pilot, said officers peed and showered in a public work area, an instructor referred to one of her flying lessons as a '$2,000 date' and that she objected to racist remarks, prompting a sergeant to storm out of a classroom."—Dan McKay

In my opinion, this certainly does not seem like something Gomez would make up.

Unfortunately, attorneys for the state Department of Public Safety denied her claims and the state did not admit liability in the settlement.

Infuriatingly, the state sought dismissal of claims and contended that the agency was completely reasonable in the way it coped with sexual harassment...

This is a deeply misguided approach that is extremely harmful, not only to Gomez, but to other women who have the courage to bring up legitimate concerns about being dismissed, harassed, objectified, and alienated at work.

The $750,000 settlement has been signed this week.

In the suit, Gomez outlined a number of disturbing allegations:

Inappropriate behavior in a hangar where officers worked. One officer peed outside the hanger door even though Gomez asked him to stop because of the smell. Another officer regularly showered in the hangar, where a shower head was affixed to a wall and open to the rest of the hangar.

Being invited by a supervisor to his hotel room to discuss work during a conference and a comment about how one of her first flight lessons with him was a '$2,000 date.' The man also told others that Gomez was his wife and commented on her use of cosmetics.

Being told that filing documents was her job as the 'air unit secretary,' in addition to repeated comments not to 'break a nail' when performing tasks.

Observing racist and inappropriate remarks about a speaker who talked to police recruits about implicit bias. Gomez said she objected to the treatment of the speaker, who is Black.

Gomez deserves every penny of the settlement, although her concerns should be taken more seriously, considering that there are likely a host of women who have experienced harassment as well and have not had the courage to speak out about it. Additionally, implicit bias is a deep-seated issue in many areas of the country—including New Mexico—which has resulted in the taking of far too many innocent lives and desperately needs to be addressed, so it is deeply disturbing to learn that officers were dismissing a pressing issue that has plagued the black community for far too many years.