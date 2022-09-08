The Federal Government Has Made More Funds Available to People Affected by Wildfires

"The federal government is making more money available for low-income seniors in rural Northern New Mexico whose homes were damaged by the wildfires that ravaged the state earlier this year." —The New Mexican

The wildfires earlier—one of which was the largest in New Mexico state history—have devastated many.

The federal government has now made more funds available to those who have been affected by the blazes.

This funding is coming from the department's Rural Development 504 repair grant and loan program.

The department is also providing loans of up to $40,000 to people who are living in rural areas with less than 20,000 residents.

To qualify, applicants must own the affected home and live in it, be unable to obtain affordable credit another way, and have a family income below 50%.

If you want to learn more or apply for phones, you can call Rural Development at 505-761-4948.

