Opinion: Considerations When Investing in Meme Stocks

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"Meme stocks as we've come to think of them first came on the scene in 2020, when an army of everyday traders teamed up on Reddit to wage a war on Wall Street while trying to get rich themselves. The retail investors collectively pumped up the stock price of video game retailer GameStop, which had recently been suffering from layoffs and dwindling sales, and had caught the attention of short sellers (institutional investors like hedge funds that bet on a company’s share price dropping)." —Mallika Mitra

One thing is for sure: meme stocks are extremely volatile.

"Investing in meme stocks is no smooth ride. Since the beginning of 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price's standard deviation — a metric Morningstar Direct uses to measure volatility, which basically looks at how widely the stock’s returns have varied over the period — has been 122.7% as of the end of August, compared to the S&P 500's 20.5%. And GameStop's has been a whopping 998.4%. In other words, these stocks' prices fluctuate dramatically, which makes them extra risky for investors." —Mallika Mitra

Meme stocks are trading without any fundamental backing.

"...meme stocks are trading without any of that fundamental backing." —Matt Kocanda

Getting rich off of meme stocks is much more difficult than it appears to be.

"Social media is full of people claiming to have gotten rich off of meme stocks and other risky investments like cryptocurrency. One 20-year-old college student got a lot of attention in August for making a $110 million profit by betting on Bed Bath & Beyond's stock. As tempting as it can be to try to cash in on meme stocks, remember that for the most part, these big winners are the exceptions, not the rule." —Mallika Mitra

It's almost never a good idea to put all of your eggs in one basket—no matter how beautiful it appears to be—and the same rings true when it comes to meme stocks.

"Despite all this, if there's an itch to get in on the meme stock action, you can scratch it. But you need to do so only with an appropriate portion of your portfolio. Financial advisors tend to recommend only investing money you can afford to lose in risky assets like meme stocks." —Mallika Mitra

If you do decide to invest in meme stocks, it's probably wise to do so modestly.

"'The bottom-line advice I give clients if they are inclined to invest in something speculative like this is to limit the investment as a percentage of their portfolio, i.e. 1-2% ideally but no more than 5%,' Kevin Brady, vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, tells Money via email." —Mallika Mitra

Brian Schmheil also recommends selling if you are fortunate enough to make significant gains from meme stocks.

"...because meme stocks are so volatile, if you are lucky enough to make substantial gains from them, you should be sure to sell and take some profits off the table, says Brian Schmehil, managing director of wealth management at The Mather Group. While meme stocks and other risky investments may be exciting, a long-term approach to investing that aligns with your risk tolerance and goals and includes a diversified portfolio is much more likely to help you build wealth." —Mallika Mitra