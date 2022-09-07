The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday

Lauren Camp Has Become New Mexico's Second Poet Laureate

"Lauren Camp has a way with words. The northern New Mexican poet becomes the state’s second poet laureate." —Adrian Gomez. Ms. Camp is deeply honored. “I am humbled and grateful to serve as New Mexico’s second poet laureate...I fell in love with New Mexico 28 years ago when I first entered the state, and I put down roots immediately. Thanks to New Mexico I have blossomed into my creative expression — first in visual art and then in poetry. But here I have also learned that my creative abilities grow best when I work to supply others with enthusiasm and tools to amplify theirs.” —Lauren Camp.