An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their Employer

"A former bookkeeper for an Albuquerque-based auto body firm pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that she defrauded her employer of more than $2 million over a seven-year period, court records show." —Olivier Uyttebrouck

"Christina Joyner, 47, of Rio Rancho admitted in a plea agreement that she stole $2,025,165 from Quanz Auto Body from July 2014 through September 2021, according to the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court of New Mexico." —Olivier Uyttebrouck

"Joyner faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing, according to a statement issued by U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico Alexander Uballez. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled." —Olivier Uyttebrouck

"Joyner worked as a bookkeeper for Quanz for 25 years and held information about the firm’s bank accounts, credit cards, on-site cash and accounting software, according to the plea agreement." —Olivier Uyttebrouck

"Joyner also used Quanz’s credit cards to make online purchases for herself, the plea agreement said. Joyner also admitted creating fraudulent payroll check stubs for her husband’s name and using them as proof of income when applying for loans, [the plea agreement] said." —Olivier Uyttebrouck