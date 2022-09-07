Mark Ronchetti Has Pitched His Agenda to Improve Schools Across the State of New Mexico

Daniella Cressman

“Republican Mark Ronchetti cited the dismal academic proficiency rates in New Mexico schools Tuesday as he outlined the policy agenda he said he would pursue as governor — a plan that includes issuing $1,500 stipends to help some students catch up and a law to limit growth in administrative spending.” —Dan McKay

He also said that his plan is to increase instructional time for students—especially those who are struggling academically or have fallen behind on their studies.

“[Mark Ronchetti] also said he would push to increase instructional time for students and require districts to spend their COVID-19 relief funds on classroom programs for kids who have fallen behind, not capital improvements.” —Dan McKay

On the other side of the aisle, some are arguing that imposing restrictions simply isn’t necessary and teacher salary increases across the board have been immensely beneficial.

“Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, an Albuquerque Democrat and retired teacher, said a recent jump in teacher salaries backed by Lujan Grisham is drawing more people into the profession and helping schools fill vacancies. COVID-19 relief funds, she said, are paying for important heating, ventilation and cooling upgrades that benefit students, and imposing limits on administrative spending simply isn’t necessary.” —Dan McKay

Regardless of the brand of solution voters opt for, one thing is clear: New Mexico continues to struggle when it comes to education.

“The debate comes as New Mexico struggles with persistently low proficiency rates in schools. Just 25% of the third- to eighth-grade students taking part in an annual assessment were proficient in math and 34% were proficient in language arts, according to test results released last week.” —Dan McKay

Ronchetti has proposed a $100 million program that would issue stipends to low-income families with children attending first through third grade.

“[Mark Ronchetti] proposed a $100 million program that would issue stipends of $1,500 a year for up to three years to lowincome families with children in first through third grade. The money, Ronchetti said, could go toward tutoring or other academic support to help the students catch up after the extended closures of in-person education earlier in the pandemic…He also called for giving parents more choice in what public schools their children attend, through charter or magnet schools; increased instructional time in classrooms; and greater financial transparency and public performance data for schools.” —Dan McKay

While Mr. Ronchetti’s plan is ambitious, the competition is stiff.

“Lujan Grisham, [Mimi] Stewart said, has a strong record of accomplishment on education, including a bipartisan bill that boosted the starting pay for teachers from $40,000 to $50,000, in addition to other increases. Nearly 5,200 new teachers joined the state’s workforce in the most recent fiscal year, according to Public Education Department data, up from fewer than 2,900 the year before.” —Dan McKay

In many ways, Mr. Ronchetti’s policies are similar to the ones that are already present.

“Increased instructional time for students, she said, is already a priority of New Mexico policymakers, who have made more funding available for programs that extend the school year, among other strategies. But it takes time, Stewart said, for policy changes to take effect and improve academic outcomes, especially after disruptions caused by the pandemic. Whitney Holland, president of the American Federation of Teachers, a union, said Lujan Grisham has a proven track record that goes beyond campaign promises. ‘We have seen her work firsthand,” she said. 'Now is not the time to take our foot off the gas.'" —Dan McKay

