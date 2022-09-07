Santa Fe, New Mexico Is Doing Its Part to Protect the Bees!

"New Mexico is home to at least 1,000 bee species, including the smallest bee in North America. The pollinators play an important role in helping fruits, vegetables, and other plants reproduce." —Albuquerque Journal

As a Bee City U.S.A. affiliate, Santa Fe, New Mexico is adamant about protecting these precious pollinators.

"As a Bee City USA affiliate, Santa Fe commits to adding native plants to public property, building bee habitat and reducing pesticide use. The city’s latest pollinator project is at Calle Alvarado Park off of Old Pecos Trail. City and nonprofit groups hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 26 for the newly remodeled park. Keep Santa Fe Beautiful and the City of Santa Fe revamped the park to protect and boost bee populations." —Albuquerque Journal

The beautiful park in the tranquil City Different now contains a "bee hotel" and a plant garden.

"The park now has a native pollinator plant garden and a 'bee hotel.' The structure has holes for solitary native bees to lay larvae that will hatch in the spring." —Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe, New Mexico is often touted for its eccentric culture, its celebration and embrace of unique artistry, and its deep love for the environment.

During the event, John Knox unveiled his bee sculpture—created completely with recycled materials, of course!

"At the celebration, local artist John Knox also unveiled his bee sculpture made with recycled materials." —Albuquerque Journal

Eddie Moore

Bees are endangered, so every effort that is made to protect them is crucial—not only to them, but to the ecosystem at large.

"Bees – including honey bees, bumble bees and solitary bees – are very important because they pollinate food crops. Pollination is where insects move pollen from one plant to another, fertilising the plants so that they can produce fruit, vegetables, seeds and so on." —Philip Donkersley