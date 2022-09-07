A Judge Has Granted Mr. Trump a Bid for a Special Master

Daniella Cressman
"In a legal victory for former President Donald Trump, a federal judge on Monday granted his request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and temporarily halted the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes." —Eric Tucker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7b6J_0hkfG2RW00
Maklay62

This decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon authorizes an outside legal expert to review the documents which were seized during the August 8 search.

"The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon authorizes an outside legal expert to review the records taken during the Aug. 8 search and to weed out from the rest of the investigation any that might be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Some of those records may ultimately be returned to Trump, but the judge put off a ruling on that question." —Eric Tucker

This order has come despite strong objections from the Department of Justice.

"The order came despite the strenuous objections of the Justice Department, which said a special master was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The department said Monday that it was reviewing the decision but did not indicate if and when it might appeal." —Eric Tucker

This order has slowed the pace of the FBI's investigation into Mr. Trump's possession of classified documents.

"The order almost certainly slows the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, particularly given the judge’s directive that the Justice Department may not for the moment use any of the seized materials as part of its investigation into the storage of government secrets at the Florida property. The injunction is in place until the yet-to-be-named special master completes his or her work, or until 'further court order.'" —Eric Tucker

That being said, it is uncertain whether this particular court order will actually impede the process of the investigation in the long run.

"Even so, it is not clear that the decision will present a long-term impediment to the investigation’s progress or significantly affect investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe. And a separate assessment by the U.S. intelligence community of the risk posed by the apparent mishandling of classified records will continue under the judge’s order." —Eric Tucker

The judge did not immediately order to have the documents returned to Mr. Trump or suppress any of the evidence.

"[David Weinstein] noted, for instance, that the judge did not immediately order the seized documents returned to Trump or suppress any of the evidence." —Eric Tucker

The department and Donald Trump's lawyers are supposed to submit a list of special master candidates by Friday.

"The department and Trump’s lawyers are to submit by Friday a list of proposed special master candidates." —Eric Tucker

FBI agents seized a shocking number of top-secret records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August of this year.

"FBI agents in August seized roughly 11,000 documents and 1,800 other items from Mar-a-Lago as part of a criminal investigation into the retention of national defense information there, as well as into efforts to obstruct the probe. About 100 of the documents contained classification markings. Trump’s lawyers had argued that a special master, usually an outside lawyer or former judge, was necessary to ensure an independent review of records taken during the search and so that any personal information or documents could be filtered out and returned to Trump." —Eric Tucker

In this case, some of the documents that were taken are medical records, accounting information, and correspondence related to taxes.

"In this case, the seized records 'include medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information,' the judge’s order said." —Eric Tucker

In Cannon's view, it is too soon to gauge whether the seized records will be returned to Mr. Trump.

"...it [is] too soon to know whether Trump will be entitled to the return of any of the records, but...for now, the circumstances surrounding the seizure in this case and the associated need for adequate procedural safeguards are sufficiently compelling to at least get Plaintiff past the courthouse doors...[I] found persuasive his lawyers’ arguments that he faced potentially 'irreparable injury' by being denied access to records that might be of significant personal interest to him...the investigative process had, so far, been 'closed off' to him." —Judge Aileen Cannon

While prosecutors had argued that Mr. Trump had no legal basis to assert executive privilege over the seized documents, the judge did say he was entitled to raise this concern.

"Though prosecutors had argued that Trump, as a former president, had no legal basis to assert executive privilege over the documents, the judge said he was entitled to raise it as a concern and permitted the special master to look for records that might be covered by that privilege." —Eric Tucker

