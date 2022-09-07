A Second Inmate Has Died at the Santa Fe County Jail

Daniella Cressman
"A man died in the Santa Fe County jail less than 24 hours from when he was booked into the facility Saturday, county spokeswoman Sara Smith confirmed Monday." —The New Mexican

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVrfj_0hkcADqv00
BedexpStock

According to court records, Cristian Marban-Tafoya, aged 28, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a household member—in addition to other crimes— on Friday.

Court records show Cristian Marban-Tafoya, 28, was charged Friday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a household member, battery on a household member, assault on a household member and criminal damage to the property of a household member.

Marban-Tafoya was booked into the jail at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday.

He was booked into the jail at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, jail logs show, and recorded as 'released' at 8:33 a.m. Sunday.

The State Office of the Medical Investigator could not be reached to comment on the circumstances surrounding Cristian Marban-Tafoya's death.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator could not be reached Monday to comment on cause of his death.

While court records indicate that a criminal complaint was filed on Friday for Marban-Tafoya, the document was not accessible on Monday.

Court records show a criminal complaint was filed Friday for Marban-Tafoya, but the document was not accessible online Monday.

Cristian Marban-Tafoya is the second inmate to die in county jail in less than one month.

Marban-Tafoya was the second inmate to die in county custody in less than a month. Andrea Deleon died Aug. 16. Deleon, 39, was had been booked into the jail on two counts of battery upon a health care worker and one count of assault upon a health care worker, according to court records. Her cause of death has not yet been publicly released.

