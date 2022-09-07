More Homes Are Now Selling for below Asking Price

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"For the first time in nearly 18 months, the average U.S. home is selling for less than its list price. That’s according to recent data from real estate brokerage Redfin, which uses a metric called the sale-to-list price ratio to track the relationship between a home’s listing price and its final sale price. The average sale-to-list-price ratio dropped to 99.8% over the four weeks ending on August 28 after consistently hovering above 100% since March 2021." —Sarah Hansen

The housing market is continuing to cool down.

"The change is the latest sign that the housing market, which saw prices balloon over the last two years amid a pandemic-induced boom in demand, is continuing to cool. Redfin data also shows sellers are continuing to cut prices, and that bidding wars have begun to fade away." —Sarah Hansen

Nonetheless, houses are much higher than they were a year ago, but they have fallen since their peak earlier this summer. Sales are also slowing down.

"Asking prices for homes are still significantly higher than they were a year ago, but they've fallen since their peak earlier this summer. Sales are slowing down, too, and the rapid appreciation in home values is losing steam. Data released last month by the real estate website Zillow showed that home values fell in the month of July for the first time in a decade." —Sarah Hansen

That being said, real estate markets continue to favor sellers—not buyers.

"All this indicates that the market is beginning to normalize as sellers adjust their expectations after the last two years. Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu pointed out in a recent analysis that while more and more sellers are resorting to price cuts and a growing share is accepting buyer-friendly concessions like home inspections, 'real estate market[s] continue to favor sellers' rather than buyers." —Sarah Hansen