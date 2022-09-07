Opinion: September Is Usually a Bad Month for Crypto Prices

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Prices for bitcoin and ether tend to drop during the month of September. This year, that decline has been significant.

"If prices for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether do suffer this month, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for how they've performed in 2022 overall. As of Tuesday morning, bitcoin's price is down and around 58% so far this year, and ether has fallen around 56%." —Mallika Mitra

"Financial assets overall have struggled amid soaring inflation and interest rate hikes — a tool the Federal Reserve uses to cool economic activity when consumer prices are high, but that can also crimp the prices of investments that might be in your portfolio, like stocks and crypto." —Mallika Mitra

Nonetheless, September has historically been a tough year for the stock market.

"September is known for being a bad month for the stock market. As Money reported last week, the S&P 500 has fallen a median of 0.42% and seen positive returns just 44.7% of the time in September since 1928, according to data from Bespoke." —Mallika Mitra

Over the last five years, bitcoin's average price decrease has been approximately 8.5% in September.

"Over the last five years, bitcoin's average price drop has been around 8.5% in September, according to data from Bespoke. That's compared to an average increase of 24.6% in October, and jumps of 7.9% in November and 11.1% in December. Looking back over the course of Bespoke's data starting in October of 2014, bitcoin's price has been higher from the beginning to end of September just 28.6% of the time, with an average loss of 4.82%. It's a similar story for ether. Over the last three years, ether's price has dropped an average of 8.5% in September compared to rising an average of 17.5% in October. And looking back to Bespoke's Ethereum data since November of 2017, the crypto's price has been higher from the beginning to end of September just 25% of the time with an average loss of 10.8%. However ether's monthly performance in June has been worse than September, with the price dropping an average of 15% during that month over the course of Bespoke's data." —Mallika Mitra

Cryptocurrency prices are, in a word, unpredictable—wildly unpredictable.

"Cryptocurrency prices are anything but predictable. Something as seemingly insignificant as a tweet can cause a price to skyrocket or plummet. Still, experts say that investors have been taking some risk off the table recently in the face of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. All eyes will be on the central bank's next move as its next policy meeting looms later in September. There's also a major event happening soon in the crypto world called 'The Merge,' which is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain. The Merge will transition the Ethereum network from the proof-of-work model to the proof-of-stake model, which should significantly reduce its energy consumption and lay the groundwork for other aspects of its roadmap, like making transactions more efficient. Beware that there might be volatility in ether's price as the Merge approaches, but some experts say it could boost prices in the long run." —Mallika Mitra

As per usual—crypto prices are extremely volatile, so proceed with caution.

"Overall, remember that crypto prices are risky and volatile. Financial advisors tend to say that if you are going to invest in cryptocurrency, you should limit it to a small portion of your portfolio — like 2% to 5% — and treat it as a long-term investment instead of trying to get rich quick." —Mallika Mitra

Nonetheless, cryptocurrency prices may or may not decrease this month—the present does not always repeat the past.