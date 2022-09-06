A Judge Just Ordered for Couy Griffin to Be Removed from Office

"State District Judge Francis Mathew has ordered Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin removed from his post and disqualified from holding public office ever again after finding Griffin's participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol amounted to insurrection." —Phaedra Haywood

Couy Griffin—the Cowboys for Trump founder—argued that he was only exercising his right to free speech during the January 6 insurrection.

"The Cowboys for Trump founder had argued during a bench trial last month he was only exercising his First Amendment rights when he traveled to Washington, D.C., and clambered over three barriers to gain access to a platform outside the Capitol, where he cheered on a mob forcibly trying to gain access to the building as police attempted to hold them back." —Phaedra Haywood

Judge Matthew vehemently disagreed with Couy Griffin's perspective.

"'His protestations and his characterizations of his actions and the events of January 6, 2021 are not credible and amount to nothing more than attempting put lipstick on a pig,' the judge wrote in his ruling issued Tuesday." —Phaedra Haywood

The judge has ordered Mr. Griffin's removal from office.

"The irony of Mr. Griffin's argument that this Court should refrain from applying the law and consider the will of the people in District Two of Otero County who retained him as county commissioner against a recall effort as he attempted to defend his participation in a mob whose goal, by his own admission, was to set aside the results of a free election by the majority of the people of the entire country (the will of the people) has not escaped this court." —Judge Francis Mathew