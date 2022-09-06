Courts Have Proposed an End to Traffic & Misdemeanor Crime Fees

Daniella Cressman
"Lawmakers over the years have imposed a long list of fees for people convicted of criminal offenses to pay for programs ranging from jury and witness payments to a magistrate retirement fund." —Olivier Uyttebrouck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oTEt_0hk180sE00
stylishfloralart

Critics of the court fees propose eliminating fees for misdemeanor and traffic offenses. They are asking lawmakers to appropriate $16 million from the general fund to replace those revenues.

"Critics of court fees, including the Administrative Office of the Court, now propose eliminating fees on misdemeanor and traffic offenses and are asking lawmakers to appropriate $16 million from the general fund to replace those revenues." —Olivier Uyttebrouck

The reasoning behind their argument is that these fees place an undue burden on people who are—most likely—already struggling financially.

"They argue that court fees place an added burden on people who can ill afford to pay and can even cause some to commit crimes to pay their court costs. Critics also say that some people spend time in jail to satisfy court fees, contributing to jail overcrowding in New Mexico." —Olivier Uyttebrouck

That being said, not everyone is keen on the idea of eliminating court fees: Republican state representative Bill Rehm views the financial penalties as user fees that are paid by those who utilize the criminal justice system.

“What they’re saying is that law abiding citizens would have to pay for the criminal wrongdoing of others...People who legitimately can’t afford court fees can work out payment plans or perform community service." —Bill Rehm

Currently, New Mexico courts collect 19 different fees in criminal and traffic cases.

"New Mexico courts collect 19 different fees in criminal and traffic cases that provide $8.15 million for court-related programs, such as drug courts and warrant compliance. Fees raise an additional $8.4 million for non-court programs, including the crime victim reparation fund, the Albuquerque crime lab, and the Human Services Department brain injury fund. To replace all misdemeanor and traffic fees, the Legislature would need to appropriate an estimated $16,555,000 from the state’s general fund, the AOC estimates." —Olivier Uyttebrouck

Judges also face the difficult decision of incarcerating people who do not pay these court fees.

"'Judges also face the difficult choice of putting people in jail for failing to pay fees,' [Jennifer] Albright said. The AOC proposal also would eliminate the $100 warrant fee assessed at the time a bench warrant is issued. Failure to appear or pay fees results in the issuance of more than 25,000 bench warrants each year, AOC estimates. 'If they still have no ability to pay, they could be incarcerated as a method of paying those fees,' Albright said. She did not have an estimate of how many people serve jail time to pay court debt. Defendants serving jail time receive credit toward court debt at a rate of $98 per day until the debt is paid. But the cost to taxpayers of incarcerating jail inmates runs about $100 a day, AOC estimates." —Olivier Uyttebrouck

