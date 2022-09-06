Opinion: New Mexico is among the States that Rarely Implement the 'Red Flag' Gun Law

"Chicago is one of the nation’s gun violence hot spots and a seemingly ideal place to employ Illinois’ 'red flag' law that allows police to step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill. But amid more than 8,500 shootings resulting in 1,800 deaths since 2020, the law was used there just four times." —Bernard Condon (Associated Press)

Sadly, the situation is similar in the state of New Mexico.

"It’s a pattern that’s played out in New Mexico, with nearly 600 gun homicides during that period and a mere eight uses of its red flag law. And in Massachusetts, with nearly 300 shooting homicides and just 12 uses of its law." —Bernard Condon (Associated Press)

In fact, quite a few U.S. states have not implemented the red flag gun law, even when doing so would have been life-saving for many.

"An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use the red flag laws touted as the most powerful tool to stop gun violence before it happens, a trend blamed on a lack of awareness of the laws and resistance by some authorities to enforce them even as shootings and gun deaths soar. AP found such laws in 19 states and the District of Columbia were used to remove firearms from people 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation and countless potential warning signs law enforcement officers encounter from gun owners every day." —Bernard Condon (Associated Press)