Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood Maps

"FEMA head says charts underestimate risks from extreme weather events. Flood maps used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency are out of date and understate the risks to homes and businesses from flooding and extreme rain triggered by climate change." —Victoria Cavaliere

Scientists have been warning us about climate change for decades. Sadly, little has changed when it comes to environmental conservation—too many of us are still stuck in our ways, too many oil companies continue to rake in massive profits from corrupt and damaging practices, and too many species become increasingly endangered.

The threat is now personal: natural disasters will likely multiply, affecting towns and cities across the globe. We're seeing it in so many places.

"Those risks are in focus after flooding in Jackson, Mississippi overwhelmed the city’s main water treatment plant a week ago, leaving more than 150,000 residents of the region without safe water. [Deanne] Criswell said there’s no timeline for restoring service to Jackson, the capital city." —Victoria Cavaliere

Global warming is not exactly an accurate term, but climate change is: a massive shift in weather patterns around the world will continue to take place.

“I think the part that’s really difficult right now is the fact that our flood maps don’t take into account excessive rain that comes in...State of the Union...And we are seeing these record rainfalls that are happening.” —Deanne Criswell

To make matters more complicated, weather patterns—and a given city's ability to defend itself from them—are notoriously unpredictable.

"Complicating the matter is that climate-fueled extreme weather can be hard to predict, as well as whether a city or town’s infrastructure can hold up." —Deanne Criswell

Federal maps underestimate the number of homes and businesses that are in extreme danger by no less than 67%.

"A 2020 evaluation of flood risk by nonprofit group First Street Foundation that analyzed every property in the 48 contiguous U.S. states found that federal maps underestimate the number of homes and businesses in significant danger by 67%." —Victoria Cavaliere

In short, America needs to update its systems to cope with the severity of the water crisis at hand.

"The water crisis in Jackson illustrates how America’s water systems were built for a climate that no longer exists. The majority-Black city has also been plagued by a combination of underinvestment, crumbling infrastructure and more extreme weather. Federal, state and local authorities have been passing out bottled drinking water in Jackson and are working on increasing pressure and getting the treatment plant operational." —Victoria Cavaliere

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has said that it's not a matter of if the systems fail, but when.

Criswell said they will work with local jurisdictions to update the maps.

“FEMA’s maps right now are really focused on riverine flooding and coastal flooding and we work with local jurisdictions to update the maps.” —Deanne Criswell