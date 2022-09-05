KOAT Is Advancing the Public Education Department's Family Literacy Academy

"Many families with children in New Mexico lack the tools to excel in reading, writing, vocabulary and other elements of basic literacy. To fill in those gaps, the Public Education Department offers a Family Literacy Academy, which consists of three online courses in English and Spanish geared to kids in kindergarten through high school." —Albuquerque Journal Staff Report

"As part of the Literacy Project, KOAT-TV, Channel 7, will highlight the Family Literacy Academy during its 5 p.m. newscast on Monday. The segment includes an interview with a parent who works as a teacher and whose family participated in the academy. She speaks about how the program not only helped her own children, but how it had benefits for kids in the classroom where she teaches." —Albuquerque Journal Staff Report

The Literacy Academy courses—which are all available via Zoom—will be offered in September, October, and November.

"The Literacy Academy courses, all available via Zoom, will be offered in September, October and November. New Mexico parents and caregivers can attend to learn more about how to support their children at home so they become stronger readers. Those interested can register right up to the start of any class." —Albuquerque Journal Staff Report

Many residents of New Mexico struggle with reading and writing while far too many are illiterate in English, whether that is due to a language barrier or a lack of access to the resources that should arguably be available to everyone, so this is welcome news.

You can learn more about the topics, dates, and timeline here if you speak English. If your mother tongue is Spanish, you can access additional information at bit.ly/K12ADL.