A Woman Has Been Killed in a Northeast Albuquerque Crash

A tragedy occurred in Northeast Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday evening: there was a two-vehicle crash and one woman died. The condition of the other driver is currently unknown.

According to Gallegos, the vehicle crashed into a building and the female driver is now deceased.

Gallegos said the following in a news release:

The condition of the second vehicle's driver is currently unknown.

There is a possibility that this was the result of drunk driving, but no one is certain: the Albuquerque Police Department's Motors Unit—which includes the DWI unit—is now investigating the wreck.

While no one is sure that this accident was the result of individuals driving while they were intoxicated, it is a grave reminder to everyone to practice an abundance of caution while behind the wheel and request an Uber—or take some other form of safe transportation—if they have been drinking a lot: no one deserves to die on their drive home because someone had a few too many beers and wasn't being careful enough.

Driving is an enormous responsibility and one that should be taken very seriously.

