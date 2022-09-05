Opinion: This Is How a Record Cash Haul Vanished for Republicans

"The campaign arm of Senate Republicans had collected $181.5 million by the end of July — but spent 95 percent of it. A big investment in digital, and hyperaggressive tactics, have not paid off." —Shane Goldmacher

"It was early 2021, and Senator Rick Scott wanted to go big. The new chairman of the Senate Republican campaign arm had a mind to modernize the place. One of his first decisions was to overhaul how the group raised money online. Mr. Scott installed a new digital team, spearheaded by Trump veterans, and greenlit an enormous wave of spending on digital ads, not to promote candidates but to discover more small contributors. Soon, the committee was smashing fund-raising records. By the summer of 2021, Mr. Scott was boasting about 'historic investments in digital fund-raising that are already paying dividends.'" —Shane Goldmacher

One year later, that bravado has mysteriously vanished—along with the vast majority of the money.

"A year later, some of that braggadocio has vanished — along with most of the money. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has long been a critical part of the party apparatus, recruiting candidates, supporting them with political infrastructure, designing campaign strategy and buying television ads." —Shane Goldmacher

By the end of July, the committee had collected $181.5 million—a record number. It had already spent over 95% of what it had brought in.

"By the end of July, the committee had collected a record $181.5 million — but had already spent more than 95 percent of what it had brought in. The Republican group entered August with just $23.2 million on hand, less than half of what the Senate Democratic committee had ahead of the final intense phase of the midterm elections." —Shane Goldmacher

"Where did all the money go?" Top Republicans are beginning to ask.

The answer? Senator Rick Scott's enormous gamble on finding new online donors has been an extremely expensive flop.

"Now top Republicans are beginning to ask: Where did all the money go? The answer, chiefly, is that Mr. Scott’s enormous gamble on finding new online donors has been a costly financial flop in 2022, according to a New York Times analysis of federal records and interviews with people briefed on the committee’s finances. Today, the N.R.S.C. is raising less than before Mr. Scott’s digital splurge." —Shane Goldmacher

In short, too much was spent on aggressive advertising.

"The committee had squeezed donors with hyperaggressive new tactics. And all the money coming in obscured just how much the committee was spending advertising for donors. Then inflation sapped online giving for Republicans nationwide. And the money that had rolled in came at an ethical price. One fund-raising scheme used by the Senate committee, which has not previously been disclosed, involved sending an estimated millions of text messages that asked provocative questions — 'Should Biden resign?'— followed by a request for cash: 'Reply YES to donate.' Those who replied 'YES' had their donation processed immediately, though the text did not reveal in advance where the money was going." —Shane Goldmacher

Some Republicans thought this particular tactic was exploitative.

"Privately, some Republicans complained the tactic was exploitative. WinRed, the party’s main donation-processing platform, recently stepped in and took the unusual step of blocking the committee from engaging in the practice, according to four people familiar with the matter. The texts had been part of a concerted push that successfully juiced fund-raising, though it used methods that experts say will eventually exhaust even the most loyal givers." —Shane Goldmacher

Arguably, far too many funds were poured into investments to find donors.

"One internal N.R.S.C. budget document from earlier this year, obtained by The Times, shows that $23.3 million was poured into investments to find new donors between June 2021 and January 2022. In that time, the contributors the organization found gave $6.1 million — a more than $17 million deficit." —Shane Goldmacher

Mr. Scott refused a request for an interview while his staff vehemently denied any financial struggles.

"Mr. Scott declined an interview request. His staff vigorously denied financial struggles, said some of the canceled television ads had been rebooked, and argued the digital spending would prove wise in time." —Shane Goldmacher

The rumors continue to swirl in Washington.

"...as Republican chances to retake the Senate have slipped, a full-blown case of finger-pointing has erupted across Washington, with Mr. Scott a prime target. His handling of the committee’s finances has become conflated with other critiques, especially a flawed field of Republicans who have found themselves outspent on television. Mr. Scott’s please-all-sides decision to stay out of contested 2022 primaries has been second-guessed, including by Mr. McConnell. Mr. Scott’s detractors accuse him of transforming the N.R.S.C. into the 'National Rick Scott Committee' — and a vehicle for his presidential ambitions." —Shane Goldmacher

The committee was trying to secure donors.

"The Senate Republican bet had been this: By spending vast amounts early, the party could vacuum up contact information for millions of potential donors who could then give repeatedly over the coming months. The internal budget document showed the shortcomings of the approach. The first month of outreach investment, June 2021, was projected to generate $3.2 million for the committee by November 2022. But the other $22 million in investments over the next seven months combined were projected to add up to a narrow net loss by Election Day. Still, the document showed the digital department was asking for more: an additional $12 million in February and March. Mr. Hartline dismissed the document as a 'potential draft budget.'" —Shane Goldmacher

Soon after, the committee became completely absent on Facebook.

"Not long after, the spending spigot was cut off. The committee went from being the biggest political spender on Facebook to being completely absent on it. No Facebook fund-raising ads ran from April to late August, company records show. Digital fund-raising has dried up across the Republican spectrum in recent months, and the N.R.S.C. has been hard hit. Online donations to the committee plunged by 37 percent between the first and second quarters of this year. If not for $10 million in transfers from the Republican National Committee, the Senate arm would have spent more than it raised this cycle." —Shane Goldmacher

The data for the past six months is available.

"In the most recent six months that fund-raising data is available, the N.R.S.C. in 2022 has raised $15 million less than during the same six-month period in 2020. The tight finances stand in contrast to the House Republican campaign arm, which entered August with $110 million — spending 57 percent of the money it had collected, compared with the Senate committee’s 95 percent." —Shane Goldmacher

The Senate has become increasingly pro-Trump in an effort to bring in more cash.

"In its pursuit of cash, the Senate committee has increasingly adopted a pro-Trump tone: Of the more than 1,500 emails sent this year, more than 900 have invoked Donald J. Trump in the sender line. Zero have mentioned Mr. McConnell anywhere, despite the fact that the committee’s ostensible goal is to make him majority leader." —Shane Goldmacher

The N.R.S.C's larger donor program has also struggled.

"The N.R.S.C.’s larger donor program has struggled at times, too. In August, four Senate candidates, including J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee in Ohio, trekked to Nantucket, Mass., for an event that netted each an initial $25,000, according to multiple officials, a paltry payout for the far-flung event. Tensions are high. Mr. Vance recently snapped at Mr. Scott over a different issue with committee staff in a phone call, according to two people with knowledge of the conversation." —Shane Goldmacher

The N.R.S.C. keeps 90% of the proceeds from donations.

"Though the committee exists chiefly to help Republican Senate candidates, under Mr. Scott it has only occasionally leveraged its enlarged email list to fund-raise directly for them. And when it does, the fine print indicates the N.R.S.C. keeps 90 percent of the proceeds." —Shane Goldmacher

In short, the solicitation of donations through text messages was inherently corrupt.

"The unsolicited text messages seeking contributions to the Senate Republican committee began buzzing phones in mid-2021 — often without identifying whom they were coming from. 'This is URGENT!' read one such flurry of messages. 'Do YOU support Trump?' Then came the key line: 'Reply YES to donate $25.' Those who wrote back 'YES' automatically had a $25 donation to the National Republican Senatorial Committee charged to their credit cards, though the initial message said nothing about the destination and there were no links to click to find out. The committee used a tool that paired donors’ phone numbers with credit-card information saved on WinRed. The Times documented the practice through interviews with people who had received such texts and made donations, Republican officials familiar with the tactic and a review of thousands of messages flagged by the spam-blocking app RoboKiller. RoboKiller used the volume of texts marked as spam to estimate that tens of millions of 'reply YES to donate' messages were sent from an 855 phone number that has been used by the Senate Republican committee." —Shane Goldmacher

In a word, this practice was predatory.

"Giulia Porter, a spokeswoman for RoboKiller, described the practice as predatory because it used donors’ saved credit card information to send money without telling them where it was going." —Shane Goldmacher

It is unclear just how many people donated in response to the texts.

"It is not clear how many people donated in response to the texts. But demands for N.R.S.C. refunds, a key metric of donor dissatisfaction, have soared, with the amount returned to donors quadrupling, from less than $2 million in 2020 to more than $8 million now." —Shane Goldmacher

To make matters worse, the committee is still sending out these texts, although they are now identifying themselves.

"WinRed declined to comment on stopping the Senate committee from using the tactic. The committee is still using the 'reply YES to donate' function in texts, but it is now disclosing itself as the sender of the messages. All told, the Senate committee has poured more than $26 million into expenses marked as texting-related since 2021, part of a digital budget that ballooned so quickly that Republicans, even inside the committee, are talking about a financial autopsy to examine whether there have been potential conflicts of interest." —Shane Goldmacher

Gary Coby appears to be the man behind the curtain.

"Gary Coby, Mr. Trump’s longtime digital director, is an adviser to the committee and widely seen as the main behind-the-scenes influence on the N.R.S.C.’s current digital operations. Two of his companies, Direct Persuasion, a digital agency, and Opn Sesame, a texting firm, have been paid by the Senate committee more than $4.6 million combined. Two others that he has promoted, DirectSnd and Red Spark Strategy, have received another $9.2 million." —Shane Goldmacher

Mr. Coby has referred questions to the N.R.S.C. and declined to discuss his financial relationships.

"Mr. Coby referred questions to the N.R.S.C., which declined to discuss his financial relationships. In a broad statement, Mr. Hartline said Mr. Scott had 'instituted the toughest conflict of interest policy at the N.R.S.C. for our staff and vendors to clean up issues from the past.'" —Shane Goldmacher

Money could be a roadblock for the party to take control of the Senate in November.

"Mr. Scott has taken to saying that money could be the party’s greatest impediment to taking control of the 50-50 Senate in November, and he has been acting to make up financial ground. Committee staff beyond the finance department have been asked to devote an hour per week to calling donors for cash...Under campaign finance law, a portion of the committee’s funds are supposed to be walled off for legal expenses, and are not to be used for campaigning. Yet in July, the committee’s biggest expense — a $1 million media buy, apparently for Colorado and Washington ads — came from those restricted legal funds, according to federal records." —Shane Goldmacher

Mr. Scott has a history of corruption.