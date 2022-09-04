Opinion: Gun Control Measures Have Received Strong Support from New Mexico Voters

"New Mexico lawmakers in recent years have passed laws expanding background check requirements for firearm purchases and allowing guns to be seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others." —Dan Boyd

Nonetheless, New Mexico's firearm violence rate is still high and many voters want lawmakers to enact additional safety measures.

"...with the state’s firearm violence rate still high, many voters want lawmakers to enact additional gun control measures. Specifically, 72% of voters surveyed in a recent Journal Poll said they support increasing the minimum age to buy an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21, while 73% said they support making it a crime for individuals to fail to safely secure firearms from children." —Dan Boyd

While Democratic voters were the most likely to support proposals for increased gun control, the vast majority of Republicans did also.

"While Democratic voters were significantly more likely to support the gun control measures, a majority of Republican voters surveyed also expressed support for both proposals.A total of 61% of GOP voters surveyed support making it a crime to fail to store guns safely around children, while 53% of Republicans said they support raising the minimum age to purchase AR-15-style rifles." —Dan Boyd

The slew of recent mass shootings has raised concerns about gun control across the nation—even proud gun owners who believe in responsibility have called for increased safety protocols when it comes to the availability of and access to firearms in this country.

"Recent mass shootings involving AR-15-style rifles have reignited a national debate about gun laws. Most recently, the gunman in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May reportedly bought two AR15-style rifles the day after he turned 18, the minimum age to buy firearms. Those weapons were then used to kill 19 students and two teachers. While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said court rulings might preclude raising the age to buy certain firearms, some victims’ parents have lobbied for the change. In New Mexico, the shootings could renew debate at the Roundhouse about firearm safety measures, and whether such laws are effective at reducing gun violence in a state with the nation’s seventh-highest firearm fatality rate as of 2020." —Dan Boyd