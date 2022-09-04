Opinion: Gun Control Measures Have Received Strong Support from New Mexico Voters

Daniella Cressman
"New Mexico lawmakers in recent years have passed laws expanding background check requirements for firearm purchases and allowing guns to be seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others." —Dan Boyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FhHrj_0hi6saTz00
mwewering

Nonetheless, New Mexico's firearm violence rate is still high and many voters want lawmakers to enact additional safety measures.

"...with the state’s firearm violence rate still high, many voters want lawmakers to enact additional gun control measures. Specifically, 72% of voters surveyed in a recent Journal Poll said they support increasing the minimum age to buy an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21, while 73% said they support making it a crime for individuals to fail to safely secure firearms from children." —Dan Boyd

While Democratic voters were the most likely to support proposals for increased gun control, the vast majority of Republicans did also.

"While Democratic voters were significantly more likely to support the gun control measures, a majority of Republican voters surveyed also expressed support for both proposals.A total of 61% of GOP voters surveyed support making it a crime to fail to store guns safely around children, while 53% of Republicans said they support raising the minimum age to purchase AR-15-style rifles." —Dan Boyd

The slew of recent mass shootings has raised concerns about gun control across the nation—even proud gun owners who believe in responsibility have called for increased safety protocols when it comes to the availability of and access to firearms in this country.

"Recent mass shootings involving AR-15-style rifles have reignited a national debate about gun laws. Most recently, the gunman in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May reportedly bought two AR15-style rifles the day after he turned 18, the minimum age to buy firearms. Those weapons were then used to kill 19 students and two teachers. While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said court rulings might preclude raising the age to buy certain firearms, some victims’ parents have lobbied for the change. In New Mexico, the shootings could renew debate at the Roundhouse about firearm safety measures, and whether such laws are effective at reducing gun violence in a state with the nation’s seventh-highest firearm fatality rate as of 2020." —Dan Boyd

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 89

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
7700 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Considerations When Investing in Meme Stocks

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday

"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their Employer

A 45-year-old woman who worked at a firm for over two decades is now facing up to 20 years in prison. "A former bookkeeper for an Albuquerque-based auto body firm pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that she defrauded her employer of more than $2 million over a seven-year period, court records show." —Olivier Uyttebrouck.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This Weekend

New Mexico is a notoriously arid environment. As a result, rains are frequently celebrated in the Land of Enchantment. Thankfully, drizzles are anticipated this weekend. “September is off to a warm and hazy start in New Mexico. But, by this weekend, temperatures could drop and rain is expected to return. Daniel Porter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said western wildfires could cause smoky skies this week. While Thursday is expected to be a hot, a weak storm might work its way into Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend. Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday, with no chance of rain. Thursday in the city could hit 92 degrees. A weak storm system may work its way through New Mexico on Friday and into the weekend.” —Theresa Davis.

Read full story

Mark Ronchetti Has Pitched His Agenda to Improve Schools Across the State of New Mexico

“Republican Mark Ronchetti cited the dismal academic proficiency rates in New Mexico schools Tuesday as he outlined the policy agenda he said he would pursue as governor — a plan that includes issuing $1,500 stipends to help some students catch up and a law to limit growth in administrative spending.” —Dan McKay.

Read full story
31 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Sandia Peak Skiers Are Out of Luck for the Second Year in a Row

“Sandia Peak Ski Area will remain closed for the second consecutive year, with management citing potential reduced snowfall, staffing issues and financial difficulties.” —Alaina Mencinger.

Read full story
2 comments

Pandemic Relief Programs Will Soon Be Coming to An End

New Mexico businesses have been awarded no less than $340 million in grants and minimum-interest loans since the pandemic hit. “New Mexico businesses have received about $340 million in grants and minimum- interest loans from the state under programs intended to help keep businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, a state official tasked with distributing the relief funds told lawmakers Tuesday.” —Dan Boyd.

Read full story
Tijeras, NM

Rescue Horses Strut Their Stuff at a State Fair 'Show & Tell' Event

"Rescue, a 25-plus-year-old bay quarter horse, was found wandering with another horse in Tijeras this past October. Both animals were taken in by the Masleña Rescue Foundation in Tijeras after an exhaustive search failed to turn up the horses’ owners." —Ollie Reed Jr.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Watch Out for Rhinovirus!

Infections of Rhinovirus in children have increased in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area. For most of us, Rhinovirus is simply the most common cause of the common cold. "...our clinics, pediatric emergency department and inpatient wards have been swamped with children aged 3 months to 4 years who are congested, coughing, breathing fast and requiring oxygen. A few have required ventilator support. For most of us, kids included, rhinovirus is the most common cause of the common cold." —Dr. Anjali Subbaswamy.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Meme Stocks Are Here to Stay

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Still Earn 25% Less Than Men

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
1 comments

Some Things You Might Want to Keep in Mind If You Plan to Continue Working after You Turn 65

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Liz Truss Will Be U.K's Next Prime Minister

"Liz Truss won the bitter race to succeed Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister, and will take power with the country facing brutal economic headwinds that threaten to plunge millions of Britons into poverty this winter." —Ellen Milligan.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson Park

"On any given day this summer, Raven Greene, a board member of the Elder Homestead neighborhood association, said she saw upward of a dozen encampments — occasionally set up using playground equipment — at Wilson Park. Needles used to do drugs and other paraphernalia, she said, are often left lying in the grass — just a couple of hundred feet from Wilson Middle School on San Pedro near Gibson." —Esteban Candelaria & Jessica Dyer.

Read full story
5 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe, New Mexico Is Doing Its Part to Protect the Bees!

"New Mexico is home to at least 1,000 bee species, including the smallest bee in North America. The pollinators play an important role in helping fruits, vegetables, and other plants reproduce." —Albuquerque Journal.

Read full story
2 comments

A Judge Has Granted Mr. Trump a Bid for a Special Master

"In a legal victory for former President Donald Trump, a federal judge on Monday granted his request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and temporarily halted the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes." —Eric Tucker.

Read full story
3 comments
Santa Fe County, NM

A Second Inmate Has Died at the Santa Fe County Jail

"A man died in the Santa Fe County jail less than 24 hours from when he was booked into the facility Saturday, county spokeswoman Sara Smith confirmed Monday." —The New Mexican.

Read full story
3 comments

More Homes Are Now Selling for below Asking Price

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: September Is Usually a Bad Month for Crypto Prices

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Otero County, NM

A Judge Just Ordered for Couy Griffin to Be Removed from Office

"State District Judge Francis Mathew has ordered Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin removed from his post and disqualified from holding public office ever again after finding Griffin's participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol amounted to insurrection." —Phaedra Haywood.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy