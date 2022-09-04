Opinion: Mr. Trump's Records Claim Is Insufficient

"Former President Donald Trump was required to hand over all White House documents with classified markings under a May 11 grand jury subpoena, regardless of whether he believed he’d declassified them, the Justice Department said in a footnote of a recent court filing." —Erik Larson
The May 11 subpoena was intended to recover all classified documents remaining at Mar-a-Lago that Mr. Trump had not already handed over.
"The May 11 subpoena was intended to recover all classified documents remaining at Mar-a-Lago that Trump hadn’t already handed over when he returned 15 boxes of such records to the National Archives in January." —Erik Larson
Mr. Trump failed to properly respond to that subpoena.
"The May 11 subpoena was intended to recover all classified documents remaining at Mar-a-Lago that Trump hadn’t already handed over when he returned 15 boxes of such records to the National Archives in January." —Erik Larson
It does not matter whether Mr. Trump declassified the documents or not from a legal perspective.
"Even if Trump had declassified the documents, legal experts have said the former president wasn’t necessarily allowed to take them home because the records still needed to go to the National Archives first. 'Declassified Presidential records are still Presidential records and property of the government,' Kel McClanahan, executive director of the nonprofit National Security Counselors, said in an interview. The government briefly described Trump’s theory in a motion seeking emergency permission to reveal details about the grand jury proceeding. The DOJ needed to include the details in a separate brief requested by the judge handling Trump’s lawsuit seeking a 'special master.'" —Erik Larson
Comments / 64