Opinion: How to Build Wealth

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddenc_0hi0ezns00
vishalcreates

Building wealth is actually quite simple, but it is not easy: It requires discipline, consistency, and—perhaps most importantly—patience. 

1. SAVE

While not everyone believes you should build up an emergency fund in case everything falls apart around in the future and you need a safety net, some people would rather be safe than sorry.

Here are the benefits of building up an emergency fund:

  • If you lose money on investments, you will have a backup.
  • You will have money saved for medical expenses.
  • You will have money saved for rent and food if you absolutely need it due to an unexpected job loss, etcetera.

In short, having 3 months to one year's worth of cash saved can help you guard against life's uncertainties.

2. PAY OFF YOUR DEBTS

The second thing you will want to do after saving for an emergency is pay off your debts—credit card debt is likely the most urgent. Then, you can pay off student loans and the like—whatever is applicable to your situation.

While real estate debt is arguably more favorable than other debt—you can invest the difference as you pay off a mortgage and own a financial asset—it's always best to pay off everything else you owe so that you don't have to carry that weight on your shoulders.

That being said, some people actually recommend paying for properties in full so that you don't have to worry about that sort of debt either—Nonetheless, this is likely a decision that will be dependent on your personal and financial priorities.

3. INVEST IN RETIREMENT

After you've built your emergency fund and paid off your debts, it's time to invest in retirement. Opening up a Roth IRA is a popular route to take due to the tax benefits that come with it, but you do have quite a few options:

  • 401(k).
  • Solo 401(k).
  • 403(b).
  • 457(b).
  • IRA.
  • Roth IRA.
  • Self-directed IRA.
  • SIMPLE IRA.
  • SEP IRA.
  • HSA.

You might want to speak with a financial advisor to obtain more information—the type of retirement account that is best suited for you could vary widely depending on your personal and professional situation.

4. CREATE PASSIVE INCOME

Active income consists of trading your precious time for money, whereas passive income is earned in your sleep.

You can earn passive income through digital assets including:

  • Books
  • eBooks
  • YouTube videos
  • Online courses
  • Royalties from albums, books, films, etc.

5. INVEST IN FINANCIAL ASSETS

The best way to get rich is to make your money work for you: If you are earning more than enough to pay for your basic expenses, you'll likely want to invest your cash so that it can grow over the long term.

You can do this by investing in:

  • Dividend stocks
  • Index funds
  • Physical real estate
  • Digital real estate
  • Collectibles (Books, wine, etc.)
  • NFTs
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Etc.

It's important to keep in mind that the stock market can be wildly unpredictable and some financial assets are riskier than others—For instance, real estate is considered to be one of the most steady, consistent streams of income while cryptocurrency is extremely unpredictable, providing investors with huge wins or enormous losses as its value shifts day by day.

That being said, the stock market does offer an average annualized return rate of 10%, so—if you can bear the temporary discomforts along the way—you will likely be rewarded in the long run for consistently investing.

Building wealth is a long-term goal: Few can achieve it overnight. Nonetheless, it is a worthy mission to have: It will teach you how to value money in a healthier way, learn about various industries and investments, and create the success that you are likely craving for yourself—or build upon the success you already have.

