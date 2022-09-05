A New Mexico School for the Arts Student Has Been Named National Student Poet

"Jesse Begay, a queer Indigenous poet and screenwriter, recalled what it was like growing up on the Navajo Nation in Shiprock." —Claudia L. Silva

"The writer, who is a senior at the Santa Fe-based high school the New Mexico School for the Arts, was one of five students from around the country to be named National Student Poet." —Claudia L. Silva

"Begay will represent the Southwest as a national poetry ambassador. Over the next year, they (Begay uses the pronoun they) will take part in projects, workshops and readings in hopes of sharing their love for the literary arts with their community. Begay will be honored at a ceremony at the Planet Word Museum in Washington, D.C., along with four other ambassadors, who represent their regions, on Sept. 27. Each National Student Poet will also receive $5,000." —Claudia L. Silva

"Begay said much of their work focuses on family, grief, identity and generational trauma. They hope their poems will speak to other members of the Navajo Nation about what life is like away from home." —Claudia L. Silva

"One of their poems, Dog Song, focuses on the struggles of being a member of the LGBTQ community on the reservation." —Claudia L. Silva

"Though Begay said they feel more accepted now that they live in Albuquerque and go to school in Santa Fe, they still feel like an outsider...They said most of their work is inspired by the difficult relationship they had with their mother, who joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when Begay was young." —Claudia L. Silva

"Over time, Begay said their mom started to understand them and is learning to accept them. Begay left the Navajo Nation roughly three years ago and lives with their mother in Albuquerque, where she teaches at the Native American Community Academy. They said their mom always pushed her kids to read and helped instill a love for literature and poems in Begay." —Claudia L. Silva

"Over the years, Begay won multiple awards for their writing, including the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards twice and the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ 2021 Best-in-Grade Award. Their poem Land of Healing — which is about the death of their friend from the reservation — also won a Gold Key Award and the New Mexico State New York Life Award. As Begay takes on their last year of high school, they hope to study film at the University of New Mexico and become a filmmaker. For now, they are getting practice by writing a television pilot for class." —Claudia L. Silva