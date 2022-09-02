A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol

"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

"The top lawyer for the Oath Keepers militia, who was with the group’s leader outside the Capitol on Jan. 6., 2021, was charged on Thursday with conspiring to obstruct a joint session of Congress that day as lawmakers met to certify the results of the 2020 election." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

Kelly SoRelle—the lawyer—was the latest of the radical right-wing group to be indicted in connection with the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was the latest member of the right-wing extremist group to be indicted in connection with the Capitol attack. The indictment, handed up in Federal District Court in Washington, also accused Ms. SoRelle, 43, of tampering with evidence connected to the Justice Department’s grand jury investigation of Jan. 6 and illegally entering and remaining in a restricted area of the Capitol grounds." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

That being said, Ms. SoRelle was not charged with seditious conspiracy.

"Unlike several other members of the Oath Keepers — including the group’s founder and leader, Stewart Rhodes — Ms. SoRelle, who was arrested on Thursday morning in Junction, Texas, was not charged with seditious conspiracy. Mr. Rhodes and a group of other Oath Keepers facing the sedition charges are set to go on trial in Washington at the end of the month." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

SoRelle has not been directly involved in the criminal defense of any of the Oath Keepers who've been charged for the January 6 insurrection.

"Ms. SoRelle has not been directly involved in the criminal defense of any of the Oath Keepers charged in connection with Jan. 6. She performed legal work for the organization and briefly served as its interim president after Mr. Rhodes was arrested." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

While there is no evidence that Ms. SoRelle entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6, she did take part in video conferences with Oath Keepers members in the weeks leading up to the attack.

"While there is no evidence that Ms. SoRelle entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, she took part in video conferences with Oath Keepers members in the weeks leading up to the attack and was with Mr. Rhodes in the crowd outside as other members of the group stormed the building." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

The lawyer also accompanied Mr. Rhodes to an underground parking lot in Washington on January 5, 2021 where the two had an encounter with Enrique Tarrio—the former chairman of the Proud Boys.

"She also accompanied Mr. Rhodes to a meeting in an underground parking lot in Washington on Jan. 5, 2021, where the two briefly encountered Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys. Mr. Tarrio is also facing seditious conspiracy and other charges in connection with the Capitol attack. Court papers in one of the Oath Keepers’ cases indicate that after Jan. 6, Ms. SoRelle advised Mr. Rhodes to delete encrypted messages from his phone." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger