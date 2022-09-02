A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Daniella Cressman
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiHws_0hfqjuys00
TheDigitalArtist
"The top lawyer for the Oath Keepers militia, who was with the group’s leader outside the Capitol on Jan. 6., 2021, was charged on Thursday with conspiring to obstruct a joint session of Congress that day as lawmakers met to certify the results of the 2020 election." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

Kelly SoRelle—the lawyer—was the latest of the radical right-wing group to be indicted in connection with the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was the latest member of the right-wing extremist group to be indicted in connection with the Capitol attack. The indictment, handed up in Federal District Court in Washington, also accused Ms. SoRelle, 43, of tampering with evidence connected to the Justice Department’s grand jury investigation of Jan. 6 and illegally entering and remaining in a restricted area of the Capitol grounds." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

That being said, Ms. SoRelle was not charged with seditious conspiracy.

"Unlike several other members of the Oath Keepers — including the group’s founder and leader, Stewart Rhodes — Ms. SoRelle, who was arrested on Thursday morning in Junction, Texas, was not charged with seditious conspiracy. Mr. Rhodes and a group of other Oath Keepers facing the sedition charges are set to go on trial in Washington at the end of the month." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

SoRelle has not been directly involved in the criminal defense of any of the Oath Keepers who've been charged for the January 6 insurrection.

"Ms. SoRelle has not been directly involved in the criminal defense of any of the Oath Keepers charged in connection with Jan. 6. She performed legal work for the organization and briefly served as its interim president after Mr. Rhodes was arrested." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

While there is no evidence that Ms. SoRelle entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6, she did take part in video conferences with Oath Keepers members in the weeks leading up to the attack.

"While there is no evidence that Ms. SoRelle entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, she took part in video conferences with Oath Keepers members in the weeks leading up to the attack and was with Mr. Rhodes in the crowd outside as other members of the group stormed the building." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

The lawyer also accompanied Mr. Rhodes to an underground parking lot in Washington on January 5, 2021 where the two had an encounter with Enrique Tarrio—the former chairman of the Proud Boys.

"She also accompanied Mr. Rhodes to a meeting in an underground parking lot in Washington on Jan. 5, 2021, where the two briefly encountered Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys. Mr. Tarrio is also facing seditious conspiracy and other charges in connection with the Capitol attack. Court papers in one of the Oath Keepers’ cases indicate that after Jan. 6, Ms. SoRelle advised Mr. Rhodes to delete encrypted messages from his phone." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 218

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
7693 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Courts Have Proposed an End to Traffic & Misdemeanor Crime Fees

"Lawmakers over the years have imposed a long list of fees for people convicted of criminal offenses to pay for programs ranging from jury and witness payments to a magistrate retirement fund." —Olivier Uyttebrouck.

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Opinion: New Mexico is among the States that Rarely Implement the 'Red Flag' Gun Law

"Chicago is one of the nation’s gun violence hot spots and a seemingly ideal place to employ Illinois’ 'red flag' law that allows police to step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill. But amid more than 8,500 shootings resulting in 1,800 deaths since 2020, the law was used there just four times." —Bernard Condon (Associated Press)

Read full story
4 comments
Jackson, MS

Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood Maps

"FEMA head says charts underestimate risks from extreme weather events. Flood maps used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency are out of date and understate the risks to homes and businesses from flooding and extreme rain triggered by climate change." —Victoria Cavaliere.

Read full story

KOAT Is Advancing the Public Education Department's Family Literacy Academy

"Many families with children in New Mexico lack the tools to excel in reading, writing, vocabulary and other elements of basic literacy. To fill in those gaps, the Public Education Department offers a Family Literacy Academy, which consists of three online courses in English and Spanish geared to kids in kindergarten through high school." —Albuquerque Journal Staff Report.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

A Woman Has Been Killed in a Northeast Albuquerque Crash

A tragedy occurred in Northeast Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday evening: there was a two-vehicle crash and one woman died. The condition of the other driver is currently unknown.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: This Is How a Record Cash Haul Vanished for Republicans

"The campaign arm of Senate Republicans had collected $181.5 million by the end of July — but spent 95 percent of it. A big investment in digital, and hyperaggressive tactics, have not paid off." —Shane Goldmacher.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Opinion: Gun Control Measures Have Received Strong Support from New Mexico Voters

"New Mexico lawmakers in recent years have passed laws expanding background check requirements for firearm purchases and allowing guns to be seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others." —Dan Boyd.

Read full story
87 comments

Opinion: Mr. Trump's Records Claim Is Insufficient

"Former President Donald Trump was required to hand over all White House documents with classified markings under a May 11 grand jury subpoena, regardless of whether he believed he’d declassified them, the Justice Department said in a footnote of a recent court filing." —Erik Larson.

Read full story
58 comments

Opinion: How to Build Wealth

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

A New Mexico School for the Arts Student Has Been Named National Student Poet

"Jesse Begay, a queer Indigenous poet and screenwriter, recalled what it was like growing up on the Navajo Nation in Shiprock." —Claudia L. Silva. Jesse Begay was one of five students from across the country to be named as National Student Poet.

Read full story

The White House Has Requested $47 Billion for a Pandemic Response & Ukraine Aid

"The Biden administration on Friday formally requested $47.1 billion in emergency spending from Congress, including almost $27 billion that officials say is critical to continue fighting the coronavirus pandemic and the monkeypox outbreak. The administration is also asking for $13.7 billion in additional aid for Ukraine and $6.5 billion to respond to natural disasters." —Michael D. Shear.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

A California Biotech Executive Has Been Found Guilty in a $77 Million Blood-Testing Scheme

"A biotech executive in California was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a $77 million scheme involving false and fraudulent claims for Covid-19 and allergy testing, federal prosecutors said." —Remy Tumin.

Read full story
11 comments

Over 14,000 Strollers Have Been Recalled after a Child's Fingertip Was Amputated

"More than 14,000 UPPAbaby brand strollers were recalled on Thursday after a child’s fingertip became caught in a brake and was amputated, according to a federal agency." —McKenna Oxenden.

Read full story

Amazon Has Abandoned Plans for Dozens of U.S. Warehouses

"Amazon.com, determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm." —Matt Day & Spencer Soper.

Read full story
1 comments

The Seizure of Government Documents Included Empty Classified Folders

"Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday." —Eric Tucker.

Read full story
80 comments
Bernalillo County, NM

A Police Dog Is Recovering after Being Stabbed in the Neck While on Duty

"A police dog is recovering after being stabbed in the neck during a Thursday night SWAT confrontation in the South Valley." —Raul Flores. Jebrene Garcia—age 40—has been charged with aggravated residential burglary and battery and injury to a police dog in addition to other crimes.

Read full story
16 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Millions in Cash & Fentanyl Has Been Seized during a Thursday Raid in Albuquerque, New Mexico

"Federal agents recovered up to $4 million in bulk cash, hand grenades and more than a million Fentanyl pills during one of 16 predawn raids Thursday morning in the South Valley and elsewhere in the city, according to federal records unsealed this morning in federal court in Albuquerque." —Colleen Heild.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Biden's Student Loan Plan Could Face a Protracted Legal Fight

"The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness initiative is poised to face an array of legal challenges that could freeze the plan before it gets up and running, threatening a policy that has stirred fierce bipartisan debate and infighting among Democrats." —Alan Rappeport.

Read full story
7 comments
San Francisco, CA

A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay Area

"A harmful algal bloom in the San Francisco Bay is killing fish, sharks and stingrays. Some are washing ashore." —Livia Albeck-Ripka. Piles of stinking dead fish are washing ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area as residents report rust-colored waters.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy