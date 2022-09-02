A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay Area

"A harmful algal bloom in the San Francisco Bay is killing fish, sharks and stingrays. Some are washing ashore." —Livia Albeck-Ripka

Piles of stinking dead fish are washing ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area as residents report rust-colored waters.

"A harmful algal bloom known as a red tide is killing off 'uncountable' numbers of fish in the San Francisco Bay Area, with residents reporting rust-colored waters, and piles of stinking fish corpses washing ashore." —Livia Albeck-Ripka

According to Jon Rosenfield—a senior scientist with San Francisco Baykeeper—the countless number of dead fish is likely due to asphyxiation from the algae.

"The fish, first reported dead along the San Mateo County shoreline last Tuesday, are most likely being asphyxiated as a result of the algae, said Jon Rosenfield, a senior scientist with San Francisco Baykeeper, an environmental group that is tracking the fish kill." —Livia Albeck-Ripka

The dominant species of algae causing this bloom is Heterosigma akashiwo.

"Government scientists have identified the dominant species causing the bloom as Heterosigma akashiwo, a microscopic swimming algae that can cause red tides. The bloom is affecting the water in the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay and South Bay." —Livia Albeck-Ripka

While algal blooms are relatively common, this one is disturbingly deadly.

"While such algal blooms are not uncommon, the scope and deadliness of the one in the Bay Area is concerning, Dr. Rosenfield said. Even the hardiest of fish, like the sturgeon, an ancient creature, are dying, he said. Bat rays, striped bass, yellowfin gobies and even sharks are washing ashore dead." —Livia Albeck-Ripka

The scientist said that more and more fish are dying, though not all of the corpses have washed up on the shore.

Scientists are uncertain of what specifically caused this bloom, although it is likely the result of a myriad of factors—they have been expecting it for decades.

"Though scientists can’t be certain what caused the algal bloom, experts say it is likely a combination of factors including warm water temperatures and a high concentration of phosphorus and nitrogen — the runoff from urban and agricultural sources as well as dozens of wastewater treatment plants that surround San Francisco Bay. For decades, researchers have been waiting with bated breath, expecting a harmful bloom." —Livia Albeck-Ripka

Too many fish have died this year in Northern California.

"It is an unlucky time for fish in Northern California. In July, several thousand dead anchovies washed ashore in the Bolinas Lagoon, about 30 miles north of San Francisco. Earlier this month, the McKinney fire led to a mass fish kill in the Klamath River in Siskiyou County, Calif. Also this month, about 21,000 fish at an aquatic research center at the University of California, Davis, died from chlorine exposure in what the university described as a 'catastrophic failure.'" —Livia Albeck-Ripka

Environmental groups say there are solutions for the massive fish die-offs that are occurring.

"...environmental groups and others say that there are solutions that could help to avoid another die-off in the San Francisco Bay, such as upgrading the city’s water treatment plants with better filtration systems." —Livia Albeck-Ripka

Officials in San Francisco are taking action to address the environmental concerns and dismal reality plaguing the city and improve the situation.

San Francisco Baykeeper has advised against people or pets entering the water or eating the fish that washed up on shore.