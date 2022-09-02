Opinion: The Hearing in the Trump Documents Probe Has Ended without an Immediate Ruling

"A federal judge Thursday appeared to give a boost to former President Donald Trump’s hopes for appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI, questioning the Justice Department’s arguments that Trump couldn’t make the request and that it would needlessly delay its investigation." —Adriana Gomez Licon & Eric Tucker

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon did not rule on the request, saying she would do so later.

Nonetheless, she was not entirely opposed to Trump's behest.

Mr. Trump's lawyers have claimed that the appointment of a special master is absolutely necessary in order to ensure an independent inspection of the documents which were seized by the FBI.

This type of review would allow for "highly personal information" to be returned to the former President.

Chris Kise—one of Mr. Trump's lawyers and a former Florida solicitor general—told Cannon that appointing a neutral party would likely restore public faith in the investigation. After all, it has been highly politicized since the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago.

The Justice Department, on the other hand, has said that the appointment of a special master is unwarranted. The government has also stated that Mr. Trump does not have the right to request the return of legal documents since he no longer occupies the White House.

According to the head of the Justice Department—Jay Bratt—the appointment of a special master could delay the investigation.

Cannon, however, pressed the DOJ on this point and asked "Ultimately, what is the harm?" She had said on Saturday, before the latest arguments took place, that her preliminary intent was to appoint a special master. Now, no one is clear about how her views might have changed since the Justice Department's argument.

