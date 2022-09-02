A Blaze Displaced 31 Residents at Southeast Albuquerque Apartments

"A few people were injured and dozens had to find another place to stay after a fire consumed a large part of a two-story apartment complex before being doused by firefighters Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque." —Matthew Reisen

"AFR spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz said one person was hospitalized with a hand injury and two other people refused treatment. He said 24 apartments at the complex were affected by flames and smoke and 31 residents were displaced." —Matthew Reisen

"Ruiz said investigators were trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire but 'a cause has not been determined at this time.'" —Matthew Reisen

"...firefighters responded around 12:15 p.m. to a fire at the two-story complex in the 1500 block of Columbia SE, near Kathryn...crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story of the building." —Tom Ruiz

One resident was in desperate need of rescue—they were seen on a second-floor balcony!

"...one resident was seen on a second floor balcony and was in need of rescue. [We] used a ladder to rescue the resident as the apartment was quickly filling with heavy smoke...another resident was found suffering from smoke inhalation at the backside of the building...firefighters searched the building as crews fought up to 40 foot tall flames coming from the roof." —Tom Ruiz

Fortunately, the firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without further incident.